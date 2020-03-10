Tyee Beach will get a better road
Island County Commissioners on Feb. 25 approved a land swap at Tyee Beach that will give a drivers a better turning radius from the bottom of Dallman Road onto Shoreline Drive. Rick and Sandy Burleson petitioned the county to vacate property near the turn and have offered the county a parcel the same size in return.
Public Works Director Bill Oakes said that the road was platted in the 1930s and envisioned as a 16-foot-wide promenade. The property lines don’t coincide with where the narrow road was actually built. Some of the Burlesons' structures are on the triangular public right of way. The county will vacate this triangle and gain the trapezoid across the street to widen the curve. Oakes said he’d get paving on the schedule for late summer or early fall 2020.
Commissioner Helen Price Johnson said Tyee Beach is "just one of these historic places that have these unusual unaligned property lines from way back. Those plans from yesteryear don’t’ reflect today’s conditions.”
Oakes said the county would delineate it as travel area and not parking.
School Board accepts donations, discusses social media
The Stanwood-Camano School Board met March 3 to accept nearly $3,000 in donations, hear an update on the high school construction and discuss the possibility of using social media to distribute information.
The donations include $1,185 from Cedarhome Elementary PTO to cover transportation costs for the fourth-grade field trip to the state Capitol on Jan. 28, $739 from the Utsalady Booster Club to provide payment for Eagle Enrichment stipends for Richard Crouch and Julie Wheeler, $405.90 from the Stanwood High School Sports Boosters to cover transportation to the girls wrestling team tournament in Kelso on Jan. 10-11, $308 from Skagit Symphony to cover transportation costs for Twin City Elementary’s fifth-grade field trip to the McIntyre Hall Performing Arts Center on Jan. 23, and $272 from the Twin City Elementary PTA to cover transportation costs for the third-grade field trip to the Sparks Museum on Jan. 30.
The district's capital projects team reported that the high school construction in on schedule and on budget. After the meeting during a workshop session, the board discussed policies, procedures and state laws to possibly start a district Facebook page and Twitter account. The board will hear a report later this year before deciding on authorizing new social media accounts.
Stanwood Police seek purse thieves
Stanwood Police identified three people suspected in a purse theft.
The theft happened at about 4 p.m. March 3, at Mi Cocina Mexican Restaurant in Stanwood, police announced on their Facebook page.
Hi-Q regular season concludes — playoff teams set
The final regular season match of Hi-Q occurred at Mountlake Terrace High School on Mar. 2 visiting teams from Lynnwood High School and Marysville-Pilchuck High School. With two-match totals of 60 for the Hawks, 66 for the Royals and 75 for the Tomahawks, all three teams were poised to advance to the playoffs.
Lynnwood took the first lead with a bonus point in current events, but Marysville-Pilchuck responded quickly with answers to all three American history questions and then led for the rest of the contest. It may have been home team nervousness, but after correctly answering two biology questions in the third category, Mountlake Terrace was scoreless for the rest of the first half. Half-time scores were Marysville-Pilchuck 25, Lynnwood 11 and Mountlake Terrace four.
The hosts started their second-half comeback by scoring the only point in chemistry and then matched Marysville with full points in art history. The Tomahawks then scored the only team choice points with a bonus answer in Shakespeare. Mountlake Terrace caught fire with 15 points in the final four categories, including the concluding math toss-up question. The final tally showed Marysville-Pilchuck with 39 points, Mountlake Terrace with 24 and Lynnwood with 15. As a result, Marysville-Pilchuck captured second place overall with 114 points. Mountlake Terrace advanced to the semifinals as the seventh seed with 84 points, narrowly edging Lynnwood's 81.
Semifinals will be hosted by Marysville-Pilchuck and third place Meadowdale (98 points). The Marysville contest will include district rival Marysville-Getchell and Mountlake Terrace and is set for 9:40 a.m., Wednesday, Mar. 11. In the other semifinal, Meadowdale will host the Stanwood and Monroe teams. Date and time have not been set, but were expected to be either Monday or Thursday this week.
Snohomish County seeks comment on draft workforce Local Area Plan
The Snohomish County Future Workforce Alliance announced a process for public engagement in the 2020-2024 Local Area Plan. Required by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, the Local Area Plan will serve as a guiding vision for Snohomish County’s workforce development system. The plan outlines the goals, objectives, and strategies to increase skill levels, employment, earnings, customer satisfaction, and return on workforce development investments as the Alliance works collaboratively to underpin the county’s economic foundation.
The Alliance and Workforce Snohomish seek public comment on the draft Local Area Plan to ensure the priorities and concerns of all Snohomish County residents are considered. To review and comment on the draft Snohomish County 2020-2024 Local Area Plan, email FWA@snoco.org.
Skagit Valley College to begin bachelor’s degree in healthcare management
Skagit Valley College announced on Mar. 2 that it has received approval from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities to offer a new healthcare management track under SVC’s Bachelor of Applied Science in Applied Management degree.
The BASAM is a two-year, career-oriented degree designed for those who have completed an associate’s degree. The new healthcare management track caters to individuals who want to take their associate's degree and life skills to pursue a career in healthcare management. The track will especially appeal to those who have worked in billing and coding, medical assisting, physical therapy technicians, and those who have completed their nursing pre-requisites, but didn’t enter a program.
The 90-credit program combines upper-level managerial and general education courses and provides occupationally contextualized skills and knowledge typically necessary for advancement to managerial-level positions in healthcare. Participants in the healthcare track will be part of the BASAM cohort, but they will also take a series of specific healthcare courses.
Visit skagit.edu/basam or contact Sunaina Virendra at 360-416-7635.
Lakewood School Board OKs putting levies to vote
The Lakewood School Board voted unanimously Feb. 26 to place two levies on the April 28 special election ballot. The two levies are a replacement levy that pays for about 14% of the district's budget and a Technology and Capital Improvements levy. Both replace expiring levies at the same tax rate.
Voters in the district to the south of Stanwood rejected the levies in February by about 5 percentage points.
Government
School Board to meet
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will meet at 6 p.m. March 17, in the Administration Room.
Stanwood Planning Café
Stanwood Planning Commission invites the public at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, to help shape the city's future during an interactive Planning Café. City staff will share the results from the October Planning Café, give an update on the city’s proposed housing and population targets, discuss a variety of housing options and consider affordable housing strategies.
City meetings canceled
As a precautionary measure against spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus, Stanwood has canceled the following meetings:
- The Stanwood City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12
- Community Development Committee meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12
- Parks and Trails Advisory Committee meeting at 3 p.m. Monday, March 16
- Planning Commission Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 23
Fire commissioners meetings scheduled
- The North County Fire/EMS Fire Commissioners meet at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW, Stanwood.
- Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, at the Fire Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
Island County meetings
County Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. the first four Tuesdays each month, starting with a public comment period. Meetings are held in Coupeville with a videoconferencing link to the Camano Annex office, 121 N. East Camano Drive. See islandcountywa.gov or call 360-387-3443 to inquire.
Applicants sought for Solid Waste Advisory Committee
The Island County Commissioners are seeking applicants to fill the agricultural representative position on the Solid Waste Advisory Committee.
The SWAC reviews solid waste programs, processes, documents, etc., advising on solid waste policy, and active, consistent participation in SWAC meetings, quarterly or as needed. Interested individuals should send a letter of interest and statement of qualifications to Island County Board of Commissioners, Attn: Virginia Shaddy Re: Solid Waste Advisory Committee Vacancy, Post Office Box 5000, Coupeville, WA 98239. Email: vj.shaddy@islandcountywa.gov.
Deadline is 4:30 p.m. on March 20. Information: 360-679-7338 or joanthaG@co.island.wa.us.
Scholarships
AAUW scholarship season opens
The AAUW Stanwood-Camano Branch is accepting applications for four $4,000 scholarships to continue higher education for college students. Applicants must be a resident of the Arlington, Stanwood or Camano Island area and/or a graduate of Lakewood, Arlington, Stanwood or Lincoln Hill high schools.
Applicants must be on schedule to complete at least two years at an accredited college or university by June 2020 and have verifiable plans to continue work at an accredited four-year college or university in fall 2020. The application is at aauwsc.org/scholarship or at washboard.org. Mail by May 1 to AAUW Stanwood Camano Branch, P.O. Box 2652, Stanwood, WA 98292.
