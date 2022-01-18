Biden appoints former Island County commissioner as USDA state director
Helen Price Johnson on Thursday was appointed as USDA state director of rural development in Washington.
She's one of nine people around the country that President Joe Biden appointed to key regional leadership roles at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
She was chosen for her extensive leadership experience with rural communities, having served as president of the Washington State Association of Counties, three terms as Island County commissioner and two terms on the South Whidbey School Board.
Price Johnson has worked statewide advocating for small towns, small businesses and rural lands. She is a third-generation small business owner and is known for supporting her community through nonprofit service.
Port of Mabana commissioner resigns, Island County commissioners to fill vacancy
Port of Mabana Commissioner Kent Wallace resigned Jan. 3. Now, the Island County Commissioners are seeking people living on south Camano Island to apply to fill the position.
To be eligible, a candidate must reside within the Port of Mabana district boundaries and be a registered voter in Island County. Interested individuals can apply in person at the Island County Board of Commissioners’ Office, 1 NE 7th St., Room 214 in Coupeville; via mail at at P.O. Box 5000, Coupeville, WA 98239; or via email at vj.shaddy@islandcountywa.gov by including “Port of Mabana” in the subject line. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
A digital copy of the application packet may be found online at islandcountywa.gov.
The small Port of Mabana encompasses much of the southern portion of Camano Island. It was established on March 1, 1926, and is governed by a three-member elected commission. The port's main purpose it to keep its beach access area cleared for recreational use. It does not have any facilities.
Nominate people for local Philanthropist of the Year awards
The Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation is accepting nominations through Jan. 31 for three local philanthropy awards. Winners will be announced during the Philanthropist of the Year awards breakfast on March 18.
The three awards are:
- Floyd & Delores Jones Spirit of Philanthropy Award, honoring an individual, couple or family who exhibits a deep commitment and heartfelt dedication to philanthropy.
- Pay-It-Forward Award, honoring someone who resides in the Stanwood-Camano community and has a proven history of giving generously of their time directly to people in need.
- Heritage Bank Business Making a Difference Award honoring a business in the Stanwood-Camano area that has a proven track record of making a positive difference in the community.
For nomination forms, visit s-caf.org or call 360-474-7086.
Snohomish County homeless count on Feb. 22
The Snohomish County Department of Human Services is conducting the annual Point-in-Time Homeless Count on Feb. 22. The count is "an important tool in the community’s efforts to assess the number of homeless individuals and families," county officials said in a news release.
The count covers people staying in emergency shelters, transitional housing, and those on the street or other places not meant for habitation. Human service providers, other community services providers and county staff will join in this effort to count how many families and individuals are experiencing homelessness in this community.
During the 2020 count, 673 individuals in 553 households reported they were unsheltered. Another 459 persons in 344 households were without a permanent place to stay and were temporarily housed in emergency shelter or transitional housing. There were 41 veterans, 532 chronically homeless individuals, and 121 households with children younger than 18. Snohomish County did not conduct a count of unsheltered households in 2021 due to the pandemic.
Blood shortage in Northwest
Bloodworks Northwest said area hospitals are facing the “most prolonged, most severe blood shortage in recent years." The local nonprofit said the shortage is widespread, and Bloodworks cannot fill all hospital orders with dangerously low supplies of Type O and A.
Bloodworks said it has less than a full day’s supply for the Northwest. The group is asking people to donate if they are symptom-free and feeling healthy. To learn more about donating, visit bloodworksnw.org/donate.
2022 tax filing season begins Jan. 24
The Internal Revenue Service will start accepting and processing 2021 tax year returns on Jan. 24. IRS officials said they encourage people to have all the information they need in hand to make sure they file a complete and accurate return and avoid processing delays, refund delays and later IRS notices. This is especially important for people who received advance Child Tax Credit payments or stimulus payments in 2021; they will need the amounts of these payments when preparing their tax return, officials said.
Like last year, there will be individuals filing tax returns who, even though they are not required to file, need to file a 2021 return to claim a Recovery Rebate Credit to receive the tax credit from the 2021 stimulus payments or reconcile advance payments of the Child Tax Credit. People who don’t normally file also could receive other credits.
The deadline to file taxes is April 18. Visit irs.gov.
Community Transit grants surplus vehicle to local nonprofit
Community Transit awarded 12 surplus vans to local nonprofit organizations, including to Stilly Valley Youth Dynamics, which partners with the Arlington, Stanwood-Camano, Lakewood and Darrington school districts to offer support to students and families through three drop-in centers.
Stilly Valley Youth Dynamics also provides transportation for extended trips over spring break and summer.
Big Ditch closes for road work
The Big Ditch Access Area north of Stanwood temporarily closed on Jan. 7 for the local dike district to make emergency repairs to the access road that washed out from flooding. The Skagit Wildlife Area site is located near the intersection of Pioneer Highway and Old Pacific Highway.
Vacancies on Island County boards, commissions
Island County has several vacancies on citizen board and commissions:
- Board of Equalization, which renders decisions on taxpayer petitions for property tax equalization.
- Conservation Futures Citizens Advisory Board, which reviews and evaluates applications for funding from the Conservation Futures Fund.
- Island Regional Transportation Planning Organization Technical Advisory
- Island Regional Transportation Planning Organization Technical Advisory Committee, which develops regional transportation priorities, addresses concerns and recommends project and planning solutions.
- Camano Island Mosquito Control District
- Island County Planning Commission, which makes recommendations to the Board of Commissioners on growth and development matters.
- Northwest Workforce Development Council
- Law & Justice Council, which represents the various law and justice offices of the county, school districts and mental health providers.
To learn more, visit islandcountywa.gov.
People
Local students make honor rolls
Kailee Hood of Stanwood and Sarah Dillon of Camano Island have earned a place on the Spokane Falls Community College honor roll for fall quarter 2021. Students must earn a GPA of 3.0 or higher to be on the honor roll.
Hannah Sacora of Camano Island was named to the dean’s list at Clarke University for the fall 2021 semester. The list recognizes full-time Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above.
Thomas Meier of Camano Island, Ryker Grotte of Camano Island, Pam Hill of Camano Island and Christopher Josephson of Stanwood were named to the fall 2021 president's list at Southern New Hampshire University. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the president's list.
Esther Lienau of Camano Island was named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Wheaton College. To earn the honor, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher.
Public meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Public can attend online: meeting link is in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
Island County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed 0.1% sales tax proposal during their regular meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. Meeting link is in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov
- North County Fire & EMS Board of Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
Stanwood City Council will meet 7 p.m. Jan. 27 via Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. COVID safety protocols required in the administrative building, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
- Camano Island Democrats meet virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. Speakers include state Rep. Dave Paul, Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair and Clyde Shavers, a candidate for state representative for District 10. For Zoom link, email camanoislanddemocrats@gmail.com.
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commission meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island or via Zoom. Information: camanofire.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.