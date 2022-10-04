area briefly logo stanwood

Island County to invest in affordable housing projects

The Island County Board of County Commissioners is accepting requests for affordable and workforce housing projects. According to the county, the Board intends to award $9.5 million in grants from the American Rescue Plan Act to establish more affordable housing in the county.

