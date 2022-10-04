Island County to invest in affordable housing projects
The Island County Board of County Commissioners is accepting requests for affordable and workforce housing projects. According to the county, the Board intends to award $9.5 million in grants from the American Rescue Plan Act to establish more affordable housing in the county.
“Affordable housing is a critical need in Island County," Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair said in a news release.
Projects can consist of both rental and home ownership strategies, according to the county. The types of projects being considered are for pre-development, infrastructure, land or building acquisition and staff capacity. Applications are accepted online now through 4:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Information: islandcountywa.gov
Island County awarded Veteran Service Officer grant
Island County received a grant to hire veteran service officers through the state Legislature. Service officers assist veterans and their families with claims to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for disability compensation, pension, survivors' pension and other financial assistance programs,
The service officers will also help connect veterans and their families to other benefits such as health care, housing and education, according to the county.
Camano Fire CPR classes to return
Camano Island Fire & Rescue will resume CPR classes starting Nov. 9 after being paused for the COVID-19 pandemic. Classes include adult, child and infant CPR, choking and AED training.
Classes are offered from 6 to 9 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Camano Fire Administration Office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd. The cost is $25. Class size is limited to 10 students. Information: camanofire.com or 360-387-1512
Snohomish County first to adopt development regulation exemptions
The Snohomish County Council passed a proposal to adopt the new State Environmental Policy Act exemptions for certain development projects. According to the county, SEPA exemptions eliminate redundancies in the permitting process for certain housing developments, cutting time needed to process paperwork.
“These changes will help make our development process more efficient which will lower the costs for new home buyers and increase the supply of housing to help address the housing affordability crisis we are facing,” Councilmember Nate Nehring said in a news release.
The option to adopt these exemptions was recently granted to local governments by the state Legislature. Snohomish County is the first county in the state to choose to do so.
Winter crabbing has opened in local waters
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife opened recreational crabbing Oct. 1 after summer catch assessments indicated sufficient crab remain available for harvest.
Crabbing in marine areas 8-1 and 8-2 around Stanwood and Camano Island, and most other areas, will be open seven days a week through Dec. 31. Crabbing is only allowed between one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. The daily limit throughout Puget Sound is five Dungeness crabs, males only, in hard-shell condition with a minimum carapace width of 6 1/4 inches.
Crabbers may also keep six red rock crabs of either sex per day with a minimum carapace width of 5 inches, and six Tanner crabs of either sex with a minimum carapace of 4 1/2 inches. A Puget Sound Dungeness crab endorsement is required to harvest Dungeness crab from Puget Sound. Crabbers must record their harvest on their catch record cards immediately. Separate catch record cards are issued for the summer and winter seasons.
Winter catch cards are due Feb. 1, 2023. Winter catch record cards are free to those with crab endorsements and are available at license vendors across the state. See wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/crab for updates.
Housing and community service grants available through SnoCo
An estimated $2 million in federal grants are anticipated to be available to Snohomish County groups in 2023, according to the county. Grants are for affordable housing, public facilities, infrastructure, and operating and maintenance costs for emergency shelters and low-income rental units.
Nonprofit organizations and government agencies may review the Notice of Funding Opportunity and submit applications for affordable housing, public facilities, infrastructure, and operating and maintenance projects. Projects must benefit low- and moderate-income persons or neighborhoods in Snohomish County. Applications will be accepted until Nov. 4. Information: snohomishcountywa.gov
Snohomish County seeks input on arts and culture project
Residents, businesses and those who are interested in Snohomish County arts and culture are invited to weigh in through two project surveys. According to the county, the survey will help to inform decisions and determine future demand for arts and culture throughout Snohomish County, including the Stanwood area.
The role of the Snohomish County Arts Commission is to propose and oversee a county arts program, to serve as an advisory board to the executive branch of county government and to perform arts-related duties. The Snohomish County Council voted unanimously to eliminate a maximum dollar amount for projects subject to 1% contribution to the Arts Fund. The change will increase resources for county arts programs. To participate in the survey, visit bettercity.mysocialpinpoint.com.
Smokey Point rest areas to close temporarily
Smokey Point rest areas have closed for new pavement. The northbound Interstate 5 rest area is set to reopen at 4 p.m. Oct. 6. The southbound I-5 rest area will then close from 9 a.m. Oct. 10 to 4 p.m. Oct. 13.
State aerospace scholar program accepting applications
Washington Aerospace Scholars program is now open to Washington high school juniors. The STEM program offers participants the option to earn five science credits from the University of Washington, according to program officials. It provides lessons in Earth and Space Science and NASA history and offers interaction with STEM industry professionals, hands-on engineering activities and a national alumni network that tracks student progress from high school until after college graduation.
Applications are being accepted through Oct. 23 for the 2022-23 class held in the Museum of Flight. information: museumofflight.org/WAS
People
SnoCo fills vacant district 3 seat
The Snohomish County Council appointed Strom Peterson to fill the district 3 vacancy left by former Councilmember Stephanie Wright.
“Councilmember Stephanie Wright leaves a tremendous legacy and I have confidence that Councilmember Peterson’s depth of experience will serve our county well,” Council Chair Megan Dunn said. Councilmember Peterson will serve on the council for a one-year term before an election is held in November 2023.
Pets
Shy guy
Mikko is looking for a quiet home with adults only. Timid at first, he loves attention. Mikko can cohabitate with other cats but prefers his home to be dog free. This handsome cat requires time to warm up, but once he does he is very sweet. camanoanimalshelter.org
Free microchip clinic
The Camano Animal Shelter Association is offering a free microchip clinic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Camano Animal Shelter, 198 Can Ku Road, Camano Island. Shelter staff will register your pet for you. Initial microchip registration is free. The clinic is for privately owned cats and dogs that are at least two months old and two pounds. Bring cats in a carrier and dogs on a leash wearing a collar. 360-387-1902 or camanoanimalshelter.org
Government Meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners' Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
- North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct.4. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
