Woman found dead in Smokey Point, suspect arrested
A 23-year-old woman was found dead Friday morning in a house in the 400 block of 200th Street NW, between the Lakewood area of Smokey Point and the Silvana area.
A person called 911 at about 9:30 a.m. to say that a friend disclosed that he had just killed his girlfriend, Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies found the woman dead at the home.
The suspect, a 25-year-old man, was contacted by the Kirkland Police Department and taken into custody without incident, authorities said. He is being held in the Snohomish County Jail for investigation.
Officers and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner are investigating the cause and manner of death.
Local adults can apply for scholarships
The Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation has several scholarships available for adult students seeking advanced education or training to compete in today’s workforce.
To be eligible, applicants must reside within the Stanwood-Camano School District or be former graduates of either Stanwood or Lincoln Hill High Schools, and have financial need. Each area of study scholarship also has its own requirements. The application deadline is July 9.
Information: www.s-caf.org or 360-770-5842
Good To Go! sends final toll bills prior to two-week closure
The state Department of Transportation is mailing a final batch of toll bills to customers without a Good To Go! account prior to an approximately two-week closure to transition to a new system and call center.
The closure is expected to be from about June 18 through July 5 and will mean the system’s website and call center will not be operational at that time.
Drivers who continue to travel on toll roads will receive bills weeks after the system reopens.
Information: goodtogo.com/upgrade
SVC summer and fall registration open
Registration is open at Skagit Valley College for summer and fall quarters. SVC will offer online, in-person and hybrid options.
Information: skagit.edu/summerfall
People
K-LOVE nominee
Leanna Crawford, whose parents Mark and Nancy Crawford live on Camano Island, was nominated for the 2021 K-LOVE Fan Awards Female Artist of the Year.
Josephine Caring Community new board members
Michael Hughes of Stanwood and Jim Karstetter of Camano Island were elected to the Josephine Caring Community Board of Directors at the organization’s annual meeting on April 23.
Graduate honors
Gonzaga University has named Jesslin Ochoa of Stanwood to the Dean’s List and Carter Garcea of Camano Island, who graduated magna cum laude, to the President’s List for 2021 spring semester.
Marlin Jones of Camano Island graduated cum laude from Gonzaga in May.
Whitworth University has named Caitlin Teeter and Bethany Vansant, both of Stanwood, to the Provost's Honor Roll for 2021 spring semester.
Pets
Meet Kai at NOAH
Kai is a shy fellow who is looking for someone to build his confidence. Once he feels at home, this big, mixed-breed guy likes nothing better than getting silly and playful. Kai will need some training so that he does not become over-protective with those who care for him.
Appointments: 360-629-7055
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, at Station 99, 8117 267th St. NW, Stanwood. Information: 360-629-2184
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets online at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners
Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board meets at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 28 at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: camanofire.com
Island County Planning Commission
Island County Planning Commission meets at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 28.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 with in-person attendance following current COVID safety protocols at the Administration office, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and on Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
