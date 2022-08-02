Camano Fire quells brush fire
A grassy area in the Elger Bay area burned late Sunday afternoon. Seven Camano Island Fire and Rescue firefighters worked an hour to extinguish the 100-by-100-foot blaze in about an hour.
No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. No cause of the fire was determined, fire officials said.
Road construction on Camano Island
Construction crews will be repaving several roads on Camano Island, starting with workers grinding off the top part of the exisiting roadways in preperation for new asphalt.
Work is slated all this week on the following streets: Wall Street, Strand Street, Arrowhead Road, Circle Drive, Falcon Road, Manaco Beach Road, West Camano Drive and Beach Drive.
Primary election deadline is Aug. 2
Local voters wanting to participate in this year's primary must submit ballots by Tuesday, Aug. 2. The August primary narrows the field of candidates in the November general election. The primary includes races for U.S. Senate and House offices, the secretary of state, state Legislature and county offices like prosecuting attorney and PUD commissioner. There are several fire district ballot measures, as well.
Election officials urge voters to return their ballots early to ensure votes will be included in the first results released on election night. Several options are available for returning a ballot — ballot drop boxes, at an accessible voting site or by mail without postage. Locally, drop boxes are at the Island County Administration Building on Camano and by the Stanwood Library.
Island County burn ban in effect
Due to high fire danger and expected hot and dry weather conditions, Island County Sheriff and Fire Marshal Rick Felici issued a burn ban for the entire county that started July 30. The burn ban is the same as Snohomish County's burn ban that went into effect July 23.
The restrictions ban outdoor burning, except for recreational campfires less than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet high and are for cooking and pleasure utilizing charcoal briquettes or seasoned firewood only. For the duration of this burn ban, all outdoor burn permits are suspended.
Art and photography contest underway
Civility First invites participants of all ages to submit an original artwork or photograph with the theme: Respect Others, Listen and Be Kind.
Winners and runners-up in each age category will earn cash prizes. Entries will be judged by the Pacific Northwest Art School in Coupeville. The deadline to submit entries is Sept. 16. Winners will be announced in October and displayed at Whidbey Island libraries throughout fall and winter. Information at: civilityfirst.org/art-contest.html
Community Transit seeks input
When light rail reaches Snohomish County in 2024, the local transit system will expand to connect with light rail as well as serve new areas of the county. Commuter bus service that now travels to downtown Seattle and Northgate will be reinvested into more local bus service, and a microtransit pilot project will have started in Lynnwood.
Community Transit is asking people what types of transit service they would like in the future. They are asking local residents, transit riders and anyone who travels in Snohomish County to comment on the next phase of the agency’s long-range plan called Journey 2050.
Community Transit staff will use this input to create a final long-range plan that will be presented to the board of directors in early 2023. People can give feedback in an online survey through Aug. 26 at communitytransit.org/journey2050
Applicants sought for affordable housing projects
Snohomish County is encouraging nonprofit organizations, for-profit developers and government agencies to submit applications for affordable housing efforts. Those efforts include to create affordable rental housing, expand homeownership development and pursue new shelter projects.
Under the HOME Investment Partnerships Program, an estimated $1.6 million is anticipated to be available for 2023. Projects must benefit low-income people in Snohomish County. Applications must be completed and returned to the Snohomish County Human Services Department by 4 p.m. Sept. 2.
Information: snohomishcountywa.gov/754/Housing-Projects
Free telehealth option expands COVID-19 treatment access
Washington Department of Health and its partners have launched a new telehealth option for COVID-19 patients. This new program makes telehealth consultations for COVID-19 available to everyone, regardless of insurance status, with no out-of-pocket costs. People who test positive for COVID-19, including with a self-test, can consult with a health care provider using a smartphone or computer.
If appropriate, they can receive a free prescription for pick-up at the nearest pharmacy that has the oral antivirals or have their medication delivered. There are two options to set up a telehealth appointment — either by visiting the DOH's new telehealth webpage or by calling the DOH COVID-19 call center. Information at: doh.wa.gov
State ferry reservation spots open
Vehicle reservations for ferry trips between Anacortes and the San Juan Islands from Sept. 25 through the end of the year, opened this week. International travel to Sidney, B.C., is still canceled. Sailing schedules are at wsdot.com/ferries/schedule. Reservations can be booked online or by calling 206-464-6400.
New parks brochure available
Snohomish County Parks and Recreation have a brand new updated parks and trails map. They are available at the Kayak Point ranger station. The maps are county-wide and include photos and park descriptions. See a digital copy at snohomishcountywa.gov.
Stanwood-Camano YMCA receives $45,000 donation
Astound Broadband donated $45,000 to the Stanwood-Camano YMCA. The TV, phone and internet provider has partnered with the YMCA to support literacy opportunities, mentorship programs for youth, housing, food security and social services for all.
People
New Snohomish County Court commissioner to start
Ian M. Johnson has been appointed Snohomish County Superior Court commissioner. He will start Sept. 6 and fill the new 6th commissioner position. After joining the court, he will hear cases related to family law, guardianship/probate and mental health and juvenile court matters related to truancy, at-risk youths, and some offender matters.
Snohomish Health District leader to step down
Snohomish County Administrative Officer Shawn Frederick announced he will step down at year's end. Frederick worked at the district for more than six years, as administrative officer, the chief executive role for the district. He was appointed in December 2019. He will assist with the transition of the Snohomish Health District to a county health department beginning January 2023.
Host families needed for exchange students
Greenheart Exchange is looking for people in the Stanwood Camano School District to host an exchange student for the upcoming school year. The students come from over sixty countries and are looking forward to going to school here. Contact Charla at 360-659-3603 or the2ms@earthlink.net. For more information visit: hostwithgreenheart.org
Pets
Playful puppy
Destiny has spent the first five months of her life in a shelter environment. She is spunky and playful but working on her boundaries. She needs more socialization but is smart and highly trainable. Destiny needs to be the only dog in her forever home. Visit thenoahcenter.org.
Fetching Friend
Addy is outgoing and gets along great with like-sized dogs and kids. She would love a buddy but needs a feline-free home. The 8-month-old needs a little more training. She is at camanoanimalshelter.org.
Meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
- Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at: 811 N Sunrise Blvd.
- North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood City Council meets in person at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 , in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1p.m. Tuesday Aug. 2. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
