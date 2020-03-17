Local businesses are bracing for uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some Stanwood-Camano area businesses have temporarily closed doors, while others are adapting and changing ways they reach customers.
“Mostly, everyone is still just trying to wrap their minds around everything,” Stanwood Chamber of Commerce executive director Elaine Traversi said.
And the economic landscape seems to be shifting by the day — both locally and nationally. Sunday night, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that restaurants, bars and entertainment and recreational facilities will be shut down to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Several other states and jurisdictions around the county did the same.
“These are very difficult decisions, but hours count here and very strong measures are necessary to slow the spread of the disease,” the governor said in a statement. “I know there will be significant economic impacts to all our communities and we are looking at steps to help address those challenges.”
Deliver and takeout will become the new normal for restaurants as no in-person dining will be permitted. The ban will not apply to grocery stores and pharmacies. Other retail outlets will have reduced occupancy.
Many Stanwood-Camano eateries either had already started offering more to-go and take-out options or were in the process of ramping up the services, according to interviews and information collected from local businesses.
“Things are changing fast. Every day,” Traversi said Friday. "I know people are pretty worried, but I’m impressed with people able to switch gears so quickly."
The city of Stanwood and Stanwood and Island County chambers of commerce have resources available to businesses. The city has tips, advice and other financial resources here. The chambers are collecting information from local businesses through this survey and have created a new webpage with more local resources.
Additionally, all gatherings with more than 50 participants are prohibited and all gatherings under 50 participants are prohibited unless previously announced criteria for public health and social distancing are met.
Traversi said some local businesses are delivering goods to customers in their cars, and others have shifted to more online sales.
“I can definitely feel that the downtown area is a lot slower,” Traversi said. “I know people are pretty worried, but I’m impressed with people able to switch gears so quickly. ... I think most businesses will do as much as they can for as long as they can.”
See our updated list of what’s open, closed, restricted and postponed at SCnews.com. The list will be updated throughout the week and has links to online forms allowing businesses to share their plans.
Traversi and Camano Island Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jessica McCready started collecting information from area businesses that will help decide how best to move forward.
“We need to figure out ways to keep business going,” Traversi said. “Bottom line is that this is going to have a big impact, but if we start thinking outside the box now, it will help later.”
So far, a few dozen businesses have completed the online form, and most businesses have started delivering goods to customers in their cars or offering more shipping options.
However, with most events shut down for the foreseeable future, the chambers and area organizations are beginning to plan how to move forward.
“We are so heavy in events around here, which are our No. 1 fundraising tool that we have,” Traversi said.
So far, about 250 community events planned in the coming weeks have been canceled or postponed. See a list of the postponed events here/on Page A7.
Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee issued new rules to help workers and businesses affected by COVID-19.
“These rules enhance the flexibility of the unemployment insurance program,” a news release from Inslee states. “The rules will help relieve the burden of temporary layoffs, isolation and quarantine by ensuring unemployment benefits are available to individuals whose employment has been impacted directly by COVID-19.”
The state’s Employment Security Department also enacted emergency rules meant to help people recently laid off and help small businesses struggling through this period.
Assistance is also available to employers affected by COVID-19.
The governor’s office has compiled a list of resources for businesses. Find a link to the resources with this story at SCnews.com or at governor.wa.gov
The Association of Washington Business has compiled a list of COVID-19 resources at awb.org/covid-19-resources.
There are also resources available to local small businesses through the Small Business Administration Disaster Loan Resources page related to COVID-19. This includes the state-level contacts for questions, as well as the SBA Economic Injury Worksheet for small business owners to complete.
However, some companies are actively looking to hire workers right now. Safeway, Albertsons and QFC say they have spots to fill.
QFC officials said their stores have been busy the past few days.
“Normally we’ll see an uptick in business like this maybe with a snow event,” spokesperson Tiffany Sangers told Seattle media last week. “People are stocking up every day, and the shelves are empty.”
But it will likely be tough on smaller local businesses, experts said.
“It’s going to be heartbreaking,” said McCready, with the Camano Island Chamber of Commerce. “How do you afford staff when no one is coming in? There’s just so much uncertainty right now.”
The city of Stanwood has also created information for local businesses available online at stanwoodwa.org or via a link on this story at SCnews.com.
The city's site "has some ideas and tips,” City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson said. “We also want to hear from businesses and we want to support businesses, but we need them to communicate with the city and chamber about their status, such as new hours or new services.”
Federal legislation passed last week will allow business owners to access low-interest loans to mitigate the economic impact. Businesses are encouraged to fill out and submit a worksheet available on the city’s website.
Snohomish County has requested that all completed worksheets be directed to the county Department of Emergency Management, but city officials also need a copy to help calculate the financial impact on the community.
“If anyone needs assistance filling out worksheet, we’re here to help,” Ferguson said.
