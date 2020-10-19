Candidates for several local races explained their platforms and answered questions from area residents in a virtual forum last week.
About 100 people watched the live event, which is traditionally held at Stanwood Middle School but moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But many more have since watched the nearly two-hour forum at aauwsc.org or online with this article at SCnews.com.
The forum has been sponsored by the Stanwood-Camano branch of American Association of University Women, in partnership with Stanwood Camano News, since 1998.
Among the many races featured were the two Island County commissioner races where the candidates outlined different points of views.
In the District 1 race, candidate Melanie Bacon cited her experience as the director of Island County Human Resources as a positive. Meanwhile, candidate Damian Greene said his outsider perspective would lead to fresh ideas.
In the District 2 race, incumbent Jill Johnson said her experience gleaned from eight years in office will help lead the county through the pandemic. Challenger Dan Evans said outside-the-box thinking and new ideas are needed.
The forum featured nine local races, including 2nd Congressional District, 10th District state House Position 1, 10th District state House Position 2, 10th District state Senate, Snohomish PUD District 1, Snohomish County Judge Position 8 and Island County Judge Position 2.
Ballots were mailed last week. State residents can still register to vote — either online, on paper or in person. To register online, visit votewa.gov. To learn more about the election and candidate, visit sos.wa.gov.
The mail-in ballot requires that the voter sign the return envelope. No stamp is needed. A ballot can be placed in a ballot drop box or mailed. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 to count.
