A century ago, a shopping trip to Stanwood might include a stop at Anderson’s Grocery for locally made butter and, perhaps, a visit to Pastime Confectionary for a scoop or two of ice cream made by area creameries with milk from nearby farms.
By the late 1800s, small dairy farms dotted the Stanwood and Camano Island landscape producing high-quality milk from cattle that grazed on grass growing in the local nutrient-rich soil.
In those days, milk was collected from farms in large cans by horse-drawn wagons and taken to nearby processing plants. The area soon became renowned for quality dairy products, including prize-winning butter.
Author Alice Essex wrote in “The Stanwood Story, Volume I,” that the butter was reputed to be “the best product of any creamery west of the mountains.”
The industry flourished over the next several decades.
However, by the 1940s, bigger, more efficient dairy farms out-produced small family-owned operations, many of which were either sold and absorbed by larger operations or transitioned to different uses.
Local dairy processing facilities went out of business as larger, more centrally located plants took over.
Early history
By the late 1800s, much of the towering old-growth forests had been harvested, and the land began to open up for agricultural use.
Small dairy farms were established by families with herds that typically ranged from five to 25 cattle.
According to Fred F. Poyner IV, director of the Stanwood Area Historical Society, there were dozens of local farms by the 1920s.
“Many of the first dairy farms in the area were established by Scandinavian immigrants who brought a vast knowledge of successful dairy practices from their homeland,” he said. “These small, family-owned operations raised dairy cows that were known to be excellent milk producers.”
In the greater Stanwood area, one of the early dairy farms was established several miles southeast of town by the family of local real estate agent Steve Youngren.
“My great-grandparents, who were Swedish, started their dairy farm on Norman Road in the early 1900s,” he said. “They had over 160 acres with 120 head of dairy cattle.”
The farm was passed down from generation to generation.
“Eventually, my brother and I owned the farm and stayed in the dairy business until around 2007,” said Youngren, 64. “We sold the property in 2013, and it’s still a dairy farm but now owned by someone who has other large farms in the area.”
In 1912, Alfred Kristoferson, who came from Sweden, bought more than 1,000 acres on Camano Island for a dairy farm.
Mona Kristoferson Campbell said her great-grandfather Alfred, who also owned a dairy farm in Seattle, had big plans for the Camano property, but that all changed due to a family tragedy.
“The Camano farm was going to go to my great-grandfather’s oldest son, Alfred, but he was killed in World War I,” she said. “The farm went to his second son August, and even though that large dairy barn had already been built, for whatever reason, a really big dairy business never got off the ground.”
The big red barn still stands today at the Kristoferson farm, dominating the pastoral landscape across East Camano Drive from the Camano Plaza.
Stanwood Cooperative Creamery
As local dairy farms began to produce greater quantities, facilities were needed to process the milk into commercial products like cheese and butter.
In 1895, the Stanwood Cooperative Creamery, the first large-scale plant, opened in a two-story wooden structure at 8325 272nd Street NW where the Lervick Housing Hope Village stands today.
Cooperative creameries were established by local farmers who found it was easier to work together than alone on market challenges, such as changing technology.
According to the Stanwood Camano News archives, by the spring of 1896, the Stanwood Cooperative Creamery was processing nearly 7,000 pounds (814 gallons) of milk per day and producing 5,576 pounds of butter monthly.
Essex wrote that Stanwood was “destined to fame and fortune” when the creamery’s butter won first prize at the Pierce County fair in 1896 and first prize at the State Dairy Association in Ellensburg in 1898.
Pacific Coast Condensed Milk Co.
In 1914, Pacific Coast Condensed Milk Co., which initially opened on the riverfront in Stanwood, built a bigger plant on the hill east of town at 27100 Pioneer Highway.
Facilities like the Pacific Coast Condensed Milk Co. used a process that sterilized and canned milk to create a safer, bacteria-free product.
Essex wrote that in 1915 the plant changed its name to the Carnation Milk Products Co. and that the success of the Carnation plant eventually brought about the “abandonment of the Cooperative Creamery.”
During its heyday, the Carnation plant, “was claimed to be one of the largest in the northwest, handling 200,000 pounds (23,225 gallons) of milk daily from 7,000 cows.”
The Carnation Milk Products Co. closed in the mid-1930s, and production was consolidated with a larger plant in Mount Vernon.
The 35,000-square-foot building in Stanwood, which many local historians believe has been significantly remodeled over the years, has been the site of several other food-processing ventures, such as Stokely-Van Kamp and Pictsweet.
Since 1989, it has been the home of the seafood processor North Star Cold Storage.
Other dairy producers
During the peak of local dairy production, several other small local processors were established.
On the east side of Stanwood, Meadowmoor Ice Cream opened in 1921, and in 1933, Dairyland Milk Products Co. was established.
In 1938, Twin City Creamery opened in downtown Stanwood at 27025 102nd where the Dapper Barbershop is today.
The Med-O-Milk facility opened in 1951 where the Stanwood-Camano School District administrative offices are today at 26920 Pioneer Highway.
Essex wrote that Med-O-Milk used “a new process of canning fresh milk so that it would last indefinitely” but the new enterprise “soon encountered serious problems in reaching its market” and went out of business shortly after opening.
Milk wagons
Farms needed a way to get their product to town, so starting in the late 1800s, 10-gallon milk cans filled with the day’s product were collected by horse-drawn wagons and delivered to the processing plants in Stanwood.
These “milk wagons” could haul about two dozen cans of milk or cream at a time, according to Stanwood Camano News archives.
Starting in the 1920s, the wagons were replaced by trucks.
Long-time area resident Cliff Larson, 83, has memories of loading up milk cans from his family’s farm in Victoria Heights east of Stanwood.
“When I was a youngster, I would haul the milk with a wheelbarrow to end of the driveway and put the full cans into the milk stand before I went to school,” he said. “The milk truck would pick them up and replace the full cans with empty ones for the next day.”
Going to town for a scoop
During the heyday of dairy production, locally made dairy products could be purchased in Stanwood area grocery stores.
Ice cream was a big seller, and local brands like Royal Ice Cream were served in restaurants, cafes and ice cream parlors, according to Stanwood Camano News archives.
Essex wrote that Grandma Exelby who opened a confectionary store in downtown Stanwood in the early 1900s, was a “staunch friend of the youngsters” and served “soup dishes filled with ice cream” for a nickel.
Pastime Confectionary was founded in 1907 and was where the Stanwood Grill stands today at 8628 271st Street NW.
Stanwood resident Susan Holmes, 80, remembers her father, Axel Krogstad, being a part of the establishment.
“My father’s friend Oscar Edlund bought the Pastime in 1914, and my father became a partner some years later,” she said. “It was a tavern, store and card room all in one building.”
Holmes said ice cream could be ordered at the bar.
“There were three flavors, vanilla, chocolate and strawberry,” she said. “You could get two scoops for a nickel. It was quite a popular place.”
The demise of small family farms
As a result of consolidation in the dairy industry over the last 100 years, the days of local farms sending their milk to “town” are long gone.
According to a 2020 U.S. Department of Agriculture report, larger dairy farms and centrally located processing plants, are more efficient than small family-owned operations and “realize lower costs of production.”
USDA historical data shows that in 1925, over 3,500 farms in Snohomish County had dairy cows — today there are 22 state-certified dairy farms in the county.
Don McMoran, 47, director at Washington State University Skagit County Extension, has witnessed the change first hand.
“For Skagit County, when my father was a child there were 600 dairy farms,” he said. When I was a kid there were 200. Now we have 20.”
In the greater Stanwood area, there are still a few dairy farms including Stangeland Farms southeast of town on Pioneer Highway and Dettling Farm north of downtown on Old Pacific Highway.
Refrigeration is a game-changer
The beginning of the end of hauling milk in cans started in the 1940s when farms began using refrigerated tankers to transport milk to processing plants.
At the end of 1965, the last milk cans were picked up from a local farm, according to Stanwood Camano News archives.
The closest dairy plants to the Stanwood area today are Darigold facilities in Issaquah and Lynden, according to the USDA.
Everyone had cows
A drive on the backroads Stanwood still provides bucolic vistas of farmhouses, barns and contented cows munching on verdant grass.
However, if a milk can is sitting out on a farmhouse porch, it’s likely there for decorative purposes only.
It’s not too difficult to imagine the old buildings that are still standing as bustling places of commerce that produced prize-winning butter, bottled wholesome fresh milk or served sweet ice cream to eager children.
Cliff Larson has fond memories of those bygone days and often reminisces on how important dairy farming was to the community.
“Back then, if your family had acreage, you had dairy cows,” he said. “It was definitely hard work, but living on a farm was just a wonderful way to grow up. I can’t imagine my childhood any other way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.