A winter Stanwood sunset
Buy Now

Sunset at Hamilton Smokestack in Stanwood looking south over the Stillaguamish River on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2021.

A strong weather system will sweep through Western Washington on Friday night into Saturday morning.

Parts of the Stanwood-Camano area could see sustained southerly 45 mph winds with gusts as high as 60 mph. The area is under a wind advisory from 7 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

"Winds in this range have the potential to bring down some trees and cause power outages," Weather Service forecasters said. "The chances are even greater this time around with the saturated ground from all the recent rains."

Forecasters expect steady rain to start falling Friday and not let up until Monday.

The Stillaguamish River is forecast to swell quickly starting Saturday morning, rising about 7 feet during Saturday but cresting below flood stage.  

Snow levels will be near 3000 feet. Heavy snow expected at all the passes. 

"New snow totals from tonight through late Sunday night of 3 to 4 feet very possible for Mount Baker and Mount Rainier," forecasters said.

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.