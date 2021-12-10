A strong weather system will sweep through Western Washington on Friday night into Saturday morning.
Parts of the Stanwood-Camano area could see sustained southerly 45 mph winds with gusts as high as 60 mph. The area is under a wind advisory from 7 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
"Winds in this range have the potential to bring down some trees and cause power outages," Weather Service forecasters said. "The chances are even greater this time around with the saturated ground from all the recent rains."
Forecasters expect steady rain to start falling Friday and not let up until Monday.
The Stillaguamish River is forecast to swell quickly starting Saturday morning, rising about 7 feet during Saturday but cresting below flood stage.
Snow levels will be near 3000 feet. Heavy snow expected at all the passes.
"New snow totals from tonight through late Sunday night of 3 to 4 feet very possible for Mount Baker and Mount Rainier," forecasters said.
In addition to the heavy mountain snow, the wind will really pick up tonight. A high wind warning is in effect along the coast and for Admiralty Inlet, the San Juans, and the North Interior. Wind advisories are in effect for the remainder of the lowlands. #wawxpic.twitter.com/FsEiLTcUyV
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.