Area's growth impacting people in different ways

Robin and Michael Carmichael used to live in the rural countryside outside of town. Now they live among increasingly dense housing developments in north Stanwood.
But they never moved.
They’ve been in their home on 9 acres for the past 45 years and watched the city grow up around them.
“We knew it would happen eventually. We never would have dreamed that three developments would go in all at once, hemming us in,” Robin Carmichael said. “We don’t feel like we want to move. I don’t want to start over. Our three kids grew up here.”
They are among the few holdouts north and east of Stanwood as the city steadily expanded its boundaries in that direction over the years.
During that time, various groups popped up to decry the annexations. But, piece by piece, Stanwood grew — as cities tend to do.
The Carmichael property is bordered on the east and south by the Kottsick property, whose owner wants to build 127 homes. The neighbor wants to develop and has asked Stanwood to annex it, a request now before the Snohomish County Boundary Review Board.
South of that, Cedar Hill Estates is built out with 90 homes. Across 72nd Avenue, Chandlers Reserve is underway with 91 houses.
Now the Carmichaels are adapting by reorienting their property to the north, away from construction and toward the wooded part of their property.
“It’s nice that I have a big buffer, but too bad my house is on the edge,” Carmichael said. “Meanwhile, our property is turning into a wildlife refuge. That, I love.”
Growth centered in Cedarhome
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, developers and Cedarhome-area residents clashed over a series of annexation requests. The "Friends of Cedarhome" group asked city leaders and residents to stop and think about whether losing the area’s rural feel was the right direction.
But by the mid-2000s, annexations were being approved around the new Cedarhome Elementary School, and dense neighborhoods began to sprout.
Jeff Lofgren has watched the Cedarhome area change during his 24 years as the school’s principal.
When the school was being planned in the 1990s, the site was in the middle of farmland.
“Everything was just fields,” Lofgren said. “When we opened, we had six buses and just 10 kids walked home after school.”
Fast forward a quarter century, and the school is the hub of a bustling community. About 450 of the school’s 577 students live within 1 mile and walk, bike or are dropped off by cars. The rest only need two buses and largely take kids to the east.
“It reminds me of growing up in West Seattle where walking to school together is fun,” Lofgren said. “You see kids and families walking and riding bikes. I like that sense of community.”
Lofgren said he understands that the original rural identity is being lost but that the newcomers largely embrace the strong sense of community that has remained.
“Kids can play with kids right here in the neighborhood. People know their neighbors. I love seeing parents out, carrying coffee cups, chatting,” said Lofgren, who will retire in June as the only principal Cedarhome Elementary has ever known. “It’s been a blast to see the neighborhood flourish. I love the idea of neighborhood schools; it’s really become more of a community center.”
Development expands
In the late 1990s, residents voiced concerns to the Stanwood City Council and planners about Candle Ridge’s 88 homes going in north of 280th Street NW.
Now, neighbors have found that this development was only Phase 1, built with dead-end roads that would eventually continue into the next development, Chandlers Reserve, now underway.
Trude Hall and her husband, originally from California, built a new house in 2000 in Candle Ridge to be closer to their kids and grandchildren.
They considered Camano Island, but they decided to be closer to amenities and not have to drive home on two-lane roads at night.
Now Hall, 93, worries about the traffic that will come with new homes on the two-lane roads in her neighborhood.
“These big trucks are coming down my street. What are they doing to our streets? I know it’s progress, I don’t mean to complain,” she said. “They’re putting in 200 homes right down the street from us; they tore down all those gorgeous trees. All those trucks and noise. I know it’s progress; you can’t stop it. I know those people (the Chandlers) — they’re old timers. … They have the right (to develop). It’s just going to be tough ... with traffic bumper to bumper.”
Hall hopes the burgeoning population will support more stores in town. She often drives to Burlington when she can’t find things in Stanwood, but it’s getting expensive.
“And with the price of gas, even in my little Kia,” she said.
Rural feel fading
After a few years of consideration, April and Paul Brauneis moved because they couldn’t afford to live on Camano Island anymore.
April Brauneis needed enough space for painting and writing and space for her horse, Monte. Paul Brauneis wanted to get away from the area’s intense politics.
The couple recently packed up and moved to Selah, Washington, where April Brauneis has plenty of room for writing and painting, with her own gallery. She found that people east of the mountains have a different outlook than coastal people.
“It’s more ranch country, with cattle and horses and more of a cowboy attitude than yuppie attitude,” she said. “It’s more my speed.”
She enjoys riding her horse in terrain that resembles the old West backdrops of her novels.
“Monte can’t believe it. All this open space, you can see for miles. He’s blown away by it.
Board is cheaper here by about $100 per month, she said. “Everything is a little cheaper here. That’s why we moved.”
Fourth-generation Camano farmer Andrew Danielson remembers crossing Highway 532 at any time of day without waiting for traffic.
“It used to be that you could just shoot across it,” he said. “It’s gotten worse and worse every year. You can sit there waiting for ages. Where are all these people even going?”
Danielson said he understands you can’t stop growth, but he’d prefer to see development slow.
“People move here and then they want to change it to what they had where they came from,” he said. “It makes me ask, ‘Then why’d you leave?’”
Fortunately, water and sewer limitations on Camano naturally hold back massive developments, Danielson said.
“If there was a sewer or water line, it would look like the Cedarhome area,” he said.
Craig Helgeland, the assistant chief at Camano Island Fire & Rescue, moved to the island in 1990 and watched the population double.
“There were no traffic lights when I moved here,” he said. “We used to be more rural, and now it’s more of a bedroom community. There’s now the ‘Camano crawl’ traffic jam leaving the island each day at 7.”
With the growth came more amenities — shopping options, government services and community resources. It also resulted in more emergency calls.
There were about 2,700 emergency calls on Camano in 2021 — about 200 more than in 2020.
“An increase like that gets your attention,” Helgeland said. “It’s stretching our resources.”
