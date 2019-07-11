Eighty members of the Arlington Garden Club celebrated club accomplishments of the past year during its annual June Fling and 85th anniversary celebration on June 10 at the Gleneagle Clubhouse.
The Club was formed in 1934 with 24 members and has now grown to 110 men and women, who hail from Camano and Stanwood to Lake Stevens, Granite Falls and Marysville, according to member Judy Ness.
The Roberta Lothian Award, given to a member who has demonstrated outstanding contributions to the club over the years, was presented to Karen Ricketts. Ness said Ricketts and husband Charlie hold an annual craft day at their home in July, then members and spouses come for a potluck dinner to celebrate the crafts that were made.
Past President Meg Jacobsen installed the 2019/2020 officers: President Janet Hawley, Vice President Laurie Marshall, Secretary Marilyn Enright and Treasurer Barbara Lindberg.
The club awarded two scholarships this year: One for $2,500 to Benjamin Dahlberg from Stanwood High School and one for $1,500 to Isabella Scott-Fletcher from Lake Stevens High School. Dahlberg will study animal science at Washington State University. He is the son of Todd and Leslie Dahlberg. Scott-Fletcher will study marine biology at Western Washington University. She is the daughter of Bridget Scott and Paul Fletcher.
The club also donated to the city of Arlington for beautification projects, to local high schools with FFA clubs and to other organizations.
Ness said funding for the scholarships and other community support comes from the club’s successful Holiday Garden Art & Crafts sale, chaired by Laura Lane, and the weekend Mother’s Day Plant Sale, chaired by Merle Green.
The club welcomes visitors and new members; visit arlingtongardenclub.org for contact information.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.