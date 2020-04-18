Stanwood police logo 2

A Camano Island driver turned in front of an oncoming motorcycle, causing a fatal crash Friday afternoon, according to the state patrol.

The motorcyclist died when the driver of a Jeep turned left in front of the motorcyclist from Highway 9 onto at 252nd Street NE north of Arlington, according to the Washington State Patrol. The crash happened at about 3:20 p.m.

The motorcyclist, Robert L. Perrigoue, 62, of Arlington, died at the scene, state troopers said.

The state patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

