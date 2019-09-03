Snohomish County deputies are searching for an armed man who robbed Warm Beach Grocery just after 10 a.m.
A resident heard a gunshot near the store at 9705 188th St. NW, south of Stanwood, and alerted the Stanwood Camano News.
Courtney O’Keefe, Snohomish County communication specialist, said law enforcement is searching for a 35-year-old white male wearing a green undershirt. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction in a black or dark gray four-door Toyota or Honda car with three male passengers.
Store manager, Sung Kiyoung, said, "He come in bringing a bag. He said put money in the bag."
Kiyoung said the man got away with about $140. He had black hair and wore a dark green shirt and carried a small handgun which he shot outside. Then he got into a black car with one other man and left.
The sheriff's department says the vehicle is possible stolen. The license number is BEX 1953.
O’Keefe asks anyone who sees this vehicle to call 911 immediately.
Updates will follow as news is released; updated 12:10 p.m. and 1 p.m.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.