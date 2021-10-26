Art by the Bay's change from a summer street show to a fall holiday art and gift show proved popular.
This venerable event — at Camano Center last weekend — was first organized by the Stanwood-Camano Artist Guild in 1994 at the Utsalady Grocery Store. It has since roamed to various locales, including Camano Country Club, Stanwood Camano Fairgrounds and downtown Stanwood, according to the Guild.
The weekend was wet and blustery, but inside was warm and dry with 36 artists filling Camano Center with affordable art.
Outside, Pure Smoke NW BBQ food truck fed hungry crowds in the parking lot while out back, two artist booths set up in tents, ready for anything. The Animated Metal booth featured garden-ready sculptures, including reindeer, flamingos, butterflies and herons.
The public strolled among booths, admiring art and chatting with the artists. A wide variety of art was available from regional artists, including all kinds of paintings, mosaic, earrings cut from decorative tea tins, pine needle baskets and glass.
People packed in front of John and Ginny Seever’s booth. Ginny offered colorful masks and quilted items while John plied his artful pine needle baskets that feature with stones and interesting doodahs captured in lacings. He told one happy shopper that the delicate-looking lacy, loopy baskets were quite sturdy.
John Seever’s sold baskets via Internet to Courtney Love who reportedly gave them to Woody Harrelson, Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson.
Another artist, Roger Frost of Warm Beach, retired as a trained gemologist and in 2011 picked up paintbrushes and took watercolor lessons at A Guilded Gallery. Since then, the multifaceted artist expanded into acrylics and pastels.
“You have to experience all the mediums,” he said.
The show included a silent auction with work donated by the artists to raise funds for the Guild’s art scholarship for local high school students. Donations can also be made directly at A Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
