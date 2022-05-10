The Camano Island artist spent the weekend selling his furniture from his home studio as one of the more than 30 local artists welcoming hundreds of visitors to the island for the annual Camano Studio Tour.
Riddle said it was joyful reconnecting with repeat customers who found their way back after the popular tour was on a COVID-related hiatus in 2020 and scaled down in 2021.
“The tour is a long-term thing in that we get a lot of people who come back and want to see what you’ve done this year,” Riddle said. “It’s unlike a gallery where you don’t get to see your customers really — you get to interact with the customers on the tour and that’s the fun part.”
Several artists said they also enjoyed connecting with people around the island.
“We just love hearing (everyone’s) stories and the different pieces that attract different people,” painter Melissa Jander said. “And that’s always a really great way to start learning more about their stories.”
The Camano Studio Tour participants open their studios or gather in galleries and invite art lovers in. The tour gives people an opportunity to meet the artists and see the work in the environment where it was created.
Thirty artists will have their work on display this year, including four new ones — Tasha Smith, Amy Bush, Melissa Jander and Joe Smith. The tour features artists working mediums including ceramics, glass, jewelry, leather, textiles, woodworking, paintings, photography and more.
Three galleries and a palette full of artists started this event in 1999. They were so successful that they formed the Camano Arts Association to keep it going. Now CAA has developed the tour to be a key regional event, and the organization has more than 100 members.
The tour traditionally happens over two weekends, starting with Mother’s Day weekend. The tour continues this weekend — May 14-15 — for its encore. For information, visit camanostudiotour.com.
In addition to the studio tour, the Camano Island Mothers Day Festival runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 6-8 and May 14-15 at Terry’s Corner. It features music, food and local art. For information, visit artsfestivals.org.
