Artist Resha Hanson recently spent a night soul searching. As she honed in on a direction as an artist, she asked herself if she really wanted to pursue murals.
“Do I really want to call this into my life? I decided, yes I do,” she said.
The very next day, she received a “call for artists” from the Stanwood Camano Arts Guild to paint a mural inside the Stanwood Camano Food Bank Thrift Store.
“I couldn’t believe it. Thank you, Universe,” she said.
Hanson, who typically wakes each day before her children to create 4-by-6-inch paintings, is ready for the challenges of larger art.
“I’m learning the ropes of being a muralist. My graphic design education really helps me with composition and choices,” she said.
Since the store lacks greenery and plants, Hanson is covering the wall with clover leaves and blossoms that frame loopy letters that say, “Finding hidden treasures daily.”
Funny thing, Hanson didn’t know that the store manager recently started “Tuesday Treasures,” a Facebook Live event, in which she shows off the store and reveals the word of the week. Anyone who says the word will get a 50% discount at the thrift store, 27030 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood.
