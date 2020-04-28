Neil and Lei Mydske’s shop, Stanwood Tattoo Co., opened March 1 for 16 days before shutting its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tattoo artist Neil Mydske put down his tattoo tools and threaded up his grandmother’s old Kenmore sewing machine and started sewing facemasks to give away. His wife, Lei Mydske, packs masks and prioritizes donation requests for those who are most at risk.
“Neil is working so hard to give back to the community and help others in need,” Lei Mydske said. “... I think people would like to know that during this time, there are people like Neil who care more about the health and safety of our community than making money.”
Neil Mydske made a few masks for his niece, a nursing assistant who worked at a hospital where N95 masks were reserved for high-priority uses. More requests came in, and he’s still sewing. He’s given away more than 100 masks to essential workers and people in the community.
“It’s become apparent that a lot of people are doing it because the supplies I need are gone. The elastic aisle is ransacked every time I go to Walmart,” he said.
The shop is their only form of income and the business is too new to qualify for aid, so they continue to help others and hope to open again when it's safe. They sell quarantine T-shirts from their Facebook page to help support their tattoo artists while they wait to open.
Until then, Neil Mydske will sew and send masks into the community.
