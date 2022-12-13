Thanks to a generous gift from the descendants of a pioneering hardware family, artists have a place to build an arts center in the heart of west Stanwood.
Local artists met recently with Carrie Richardson in her family’s 1902 building to envision the future. Her grandparents, the Puseys, ran Stanwood Hardware at 10008 270th Street NW for 30 years starting in 1930. It was last known as the Home Center furniture store, which closed in 2020.
The Pusey Family LLC gifted the property to the Stanwood Camano Art Advocacy Commission in August. SCAAC just announced plans to build a facility to unite scattered artist organizations where they can have art shows and classes for all ages, bring in big-name artists, nurture emerging artists and ultimately grow a regional arts hub.
Artists have long dreamed of having an art center in the Stanwood Camano community.
In 1999, when artists became the driving force behind the Camano Island Chamber of Commerce, they pushed for an art center at Terry’s Corner, but it didn’t work out then and there. It would take time for elements to align for this idea to materialize.
Since then, various organizations have held shows and classes here and there, their calendars sometimes conflicting, making artists and the public choose between events.
Jason Dorsey, SCAAC board president, said that the organization came out of a Camano Arts Association strategic meeting in 2017. CAA members wanted to build bridges between different groups and to coordinate calendars.
“We were bumping shoulders with the Guild; we weren’t working well. When (SCAAC) formed, we had people from different groups at the table,” Dorsey said.
So SCAAC isn’t exactly new; it sprung from an old organization and includes members from other arts group, he said.
“From the beginning, we worked hard to ask the different stakeholders how we can collaborate and work together. We shared core values and a common vision to reach a tipping point, so this area can really become a regional center for the arts,” Dorsey said.
SCAAC members have been meeting at City Hall, developing connections. SCAAC became the city’s go-to organization for city art projects, like the street banners that line the streets and gateway sculptures that are yet to come. They began offering art classes at Lincoln Hill Retirement Community. SCAAC members often mentioned how nice it would be to have their own space.
Meanwhile, Richardson pondered what the family trust should do with the property.
The Pusey Family LLC is comprised of the three grandchildren of S.R. and Gertrude Pusey, who owned the building since the 1930s. For 60 years, the Puseys ran Stanwood Hardware, a premier hardware and furniture store that drew people from around the region and competed with Bryant Hardware a few blocks away, Richardson said.
In 1992, Richardson moved to the area to take care of her ailing grandmother. She eyed the rundown commercial parcels along the brick-paved road. It was no longer the vibrant business community it had been.
The old post office was for sale, so Richardson bought and renovated it. Now it’s the Beauty Bar. As properties came up for sale, she bought one after another, selling them after renovation.
“They were really rough. I like the ones that needed attention,” she said. “Also the ones within close proximity of my grandparents’ store.”
She married Pat Richardson, who worked at the lumber store, who joined her efforts. They studied plans and talked materials.
“Pat and I did the Shima building. That was much more fun doing it together than doing it alone,” she said.
Stanwood Home Center closed early in the pandemic. The Pusey building currently has a tenant, but the family started thinking long-term.
Richardson and Theresa Metzger went hiking when the idea of an art center came up.
“That’s kind of the crown of the types of projects I’ve been working on,” Richardson said.
Her renovations brought business and new life to the west side.
She said that Stanwood has the ability to rebuild itself with its own talent. She used local architects, like Dan Nelson, and builders, like Frank Silvestri, while incorporating art from local artists, such as Jack Archibald’s stained glass and Wesweld’s metal arbor.
“We’ve had a lot of different discussions with our family. We like this idea of giving (property) to the center for the arts,” Richardson said. “We decided this would be our first choice, something that would benefit the community, the Stanwood Camano Island community.”
“I think my grandparents would like to see it be a centering place for the community, focusing on the arts. They came to Stanwood with nothing and were very proud of that,” Richardson said.
The property has become very valuable because it borders on Highway 532.
“Handling this as responsible owners is very important to us," Richardson said. "The neighborhood has been sound asleep. Hopefully, it will be a revitalized neighborhood."
Theresa Metzger contacted SCAAC, telling Dorsey she had a friend who was interested in donating a building for an arts center.
“We knew that it would be great to have a building, but we didn’t have the ability to pull it off without a miracle — and that’s what happened,” Dorsey said. “We were ready, so when an opportunity came, we could embrace it.”
Now that SCAAC members have the keys to the building and studied it, they’ve found they have a big project. They’re gearing up for the challenge.
Cat Olson, executive director of SCAAC, said that the old building will have be taken down and a new one built. The new building will be designed with a nod to the old building’s history. They plan to salvage as much material as possible for re-use in the new building.
It will take time for the project to be realized, but Dorsey has the end in sight: classes, workshops, high-level shows with a regional draw and emerging artists. He sees it as a catalyst for the region’s creative economy.
“You have a center where you can do this, but also people can come and you send them out to other shows,” he said. “We already are a colony of artists, now we’ll have a place to connect people to that colony.”
“It’s amazing how many artists are on the island in so many studios,” Richardson said. “An art center will give them a focal point, give artists a chance to sell their work. I hope it will be something the community will be very proud of.”
