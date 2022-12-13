Thanks to a generous gift from the descendants of a pioneering hardware family, artists have a place to build an arts center in the heart of west Stanwood.

Local artists met recently with Carrie Richardson in her family’s 1902 building to envision the future. Her grandparents, the Puseys, ran Stanwood Hardware at 10008 270th Street NW for 30 years starting in 1930. It was last known as the Home Center furniture store, which closed in 2020.


