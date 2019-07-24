The second weekend in August will be a big deal in little ol’ Stanwood with events at both ends of town.
On the east side by the railroad tracks is Art by the Bay Festival, an established street fair in its 27th year, put on by the Stanwood-Camano Arts Guild.
And at The Floyd on the west side is Small Craft Advisory, an upstart event in its second year that’s blurring the line between fine art and crafts, east and west, known and unknown artists.
On Saturday evening, the Stanwood Summer Concert will rock the brick road in west Stanwood.
Art by the Bay Festival
Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 10-11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 271st Street NW, between 88th Avenue NW and the railroad tracks.
This street festival features works of about 50 of the Pacific Northwest’s finest artists, including painting, metalwork, jewelry, pottery and other types of art. Local musicians will add atmosphere with a variety of styles from the country sound of J.W. McClure to the lively strumming of the Camano Ukulele Ensemble.
This year’s festival has a fun new way to raise funds for the community. It’s called Art in a Day at Art by the Bay. Each day, nine teams of artists from the Stanwood-Camano Arts Guild will collaborate with community groups to create nine original paintings. These works will be displayed and sold at a silent auction in September to benefit the Community Resource Center of Stanwood and Camano.
The event also includes a silent auction in A Guilded Gallery with proceeds going toward scholarships for local student artists.
Visit stanwoodcamanoart.com or call 360-629-2787 to inquire.
Small Craft Advisory
Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 10-11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd St., Stanwood. This high-end crafts show features the exceptional work of 16 artisans.
Organizer Jack Archibald said that arts organizations often have different ideas about what qualifies as art and what is craft.
“When you see folks that are really creative, it doesn’t matter what the medium is,” he said. “We’re just trying to blur the lines between art and craft. We want to promote some pretty high-end craft — which we will be calling art, by the way.”
The exhibition’s offerings run a wide gamut and includes pottery, cigar box luthiery, garden art, weaving, stone carving, furniture building, boat building, ceramics, sculpture, mixed media, Native American art, fiction writing, banjo building and stained glass.
“Our intention is to introduce the public to artistic and original works of craft,” Archibald said. “Are they art or are they craft?”
“Another little blurring, perhaps, is we have a couple people — a couple of Jacks — that are pretty well known,” organizer Shannon Kirby said. “We’re pulling in people that have very little exposure, people that nobody ever heard of but have wonderful stuff. I can’t wait to see the whole batch this year; last year was so fun!”
Although Art by the Bay is going on at the same time at the other end of town, Small Craft Advisory organizers hope the two events plus the city’s summer concert Saturday evening tie the town together into a larger regional draw. Find details at smallcraftadvisory.net.
Stanwood Summer Concert
Saturday, Aug. 10, the Davanos play classic rock, blues, country and originals, hosted by the city of Stanwood and Stanwood Chamber of Commerce — free — from 4-6 p.m. with dancing, beer garden and food truck, on the westside bricks of 101st Street NW.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.