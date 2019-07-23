Enter
Student art for benefit exhibit: Artistic Stanwood/Camano students K-12 can enter their artwork to be judged by local art celebrities and possibly be hung for sale in the Emerging Artists Show at Cassera Galleries inside Designs NW Architects, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. The deadline to enter is Aug. 5. An exhibition runs Aug. 13-16 with a kid-friendly artist reception at 5 p.m. Aug. 15. Entry is a suggested $20 donation; art sold in the show also benefits Freedom Park at Terry’s Corner on Camano Island. Find forms at freedomparkassociation.com.
Invasive species art contest: Unwanted pets and plants can become invasive species if released in the wild. To raise awareness about the dangers of doing so, the Washington Invasive Species Council is holding an all-ages art contest as part of its “Don’t Let it Loose” campaign. Drawings, photography, dance, music and other artwork should depict pets that might be released into Washington’s waters, parks and wildlands.
Entries should convey that releasing invasive species can harm the state’s native plants and animals and include explanations or illustrations showing other options to rehome unwanted pets or animals. The contest is open through Aug. 9. Winners will receive an award and their entries will be displayed on the Council’s website. See full contest rules and entry ideas at invasivespecies.wa.gov, search for Don’t Let it Loose.
Pacific NW talent search: Evening with the Hidden Stars organizers are looking for new talent throughout the Pacific Northwest. Auditions are planned for Oct. 10, 17 and 24. The community talent show raises funds administered by the Re/Max Community Grant Chest to assist community organizations and projects in Stanwood and on Camano Island. Re/Max Associate Brokers and Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon are sponsors. SC Grants, a nonprofit organization holding the auditions, will consider all types of acts, except bands. Participants must be age 18 or older. To see if “you’ve got what it takes,” check out the contest and registration details online at scgrants.org.
MUSIC
Marysville Children’s Summer Concerts: Wednesdays, noon concerts for kids are held in Lions Centennial Pavilion at Jennings Park, 6915 Armar Road, Marysville.
- Brian Waite Band: July 24. The whole family will be dancing as they explore funky caves and rockin’ planets in search of tasty tunes.
- Recess Monkey: Aug. 7. Smart rock and pop music for kids of all ages.
Sounds of Summer Concerts: Friday night music and dancing runs 7-8:30 p.m. in Lions Centennial Pavilion at Jennings Park, 6915 Armar Road, Marysville.
- School of Rock: Friday, July 26. Features Lynnwood’s budding young rock n’ rollers with high-energy tunes.
- Jukehouse Hounds: Friday, Aug. 2. Rock ‘n’ roll with a soulful twang.
- Jimmy Wright Band: Friday, Aug. 9. Classic rock and blues.
Mount Vernon Riverwalk Concerts: Free concerts Thursdays, 6-8 p.m. at Skagit Riverwalk Park by the river in downtown Mount Vernon, mountvernonchamber.com/riverwalk-concert-series.
- Pacific Twang: July 25. Swampy rock.
- Brian Lee and the Orbiters: Aug. 1. Blues.
- Cascadia Groove: Aug. 8. Latin, funk, jazz, R&B.
- Fantasy Band: Aug. 15. Rock.
- Miller Campbell Band: Aug. 22. Western music.
- Chris Eger Band: Aug. 29. Rock, blues, country, funk and soul.
Conway Muse: Live music is offered Thursdays through Saturdays in two venues at 18444 Spruce St., Conway. See conwaymuse.com or call 360-445-3000 for details and tickets.
- Colors of Monochrome: Thursday, July 25, 7:30 p.m. Alt Rock.
- Musebird Cafe: Friday, July 26, 7:30 p.m. with The Bottom Shelf Bourbon Trio and Sheri Roberts Greimes and Mitch Pumpian in the parlor.
- Mojo Cannon and the 13th Street Horns: Friday, July 26, 8 p.m. offers a brass blast of blues in the loft.
- Joan Penney with Hans Brehmer, Drew Baddley and Jeff Busch: Saturday, July 27, 7 p.m. Jazz standards, blues and Pink Martini in the loft.
- Bassist E. Pruitt: Saturday, July 27, 7:30 p.m. Funk, jazz and neo soul in the parlor.
Stanwood Summer Concerts: City of Stanwood and Stanwood Chamber of Commerce host free summer concerts on Saturdays, 4-6 p.m., with dancing, beer garden and food truck. Concerts are held either on the westside bricks of 101st Street NW or on the eastside at 271st Street NW near the railroad tracks. Here’s the lineup:
- Susan Apple & Monster Road: July 27. East.
- The Davanos: Aug. 10. West.
- Chris Eger Band: Aug. 17. East.
- Mark DuFresne Band: Aug. 24. West.
Rock the ‘Mont Music Festival: Saturday, July 27. Big names in the local music scene take the stage in the lush, green, natural amphitheater of Eaglemont Golf Course in Mount Vernon. Doors open at 3 p.m. with open lawn seating and music from 4-10 p.m. Lineup includes Spike and the Impalers, Gin Gypsy, and Betty Rocker. Details at eaglemontlive.com.
Rockin’ by the River: Sundays, July 28 to Aug. 11, 6-8 p.m. Sedro-Woolley Summer Concert Series offers music at Riverfront Park, 901 River Road, Sedro-Woolley. Bands include Miller Campbell, July 28; Scratch Daddy, Aug. 4 and Troy Fair Band, Aug 11. Find food and art vendors, face painters, hula hoopers, Disney princesses and a beer garden in a warm, grassy amphitheater. To inquire contact kriss@RothenbuhlerEng.com or 360-383-7433.
Rockfish Grill: Live music on Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m., at this popular microbrewery with Northwest food at 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. Find details at anacortesrockfish.com.
- Swingnuts: July 31
- Time3Jazz: Aug. 7
- Trish Hatley: Aug. 14
- Sage Romey: Aug. 21
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144 for details and tickets.
- Tightwad Thursdays: Aug. 1. Marlin James Band hosts all-genre jam that starts at 8 p.m. Bring instruments and voices or come to dance.
- Dance Fridays: Country dance lessons for all levels, singles or couples, by request at 8 p.m. then dance until 2 a.m. – many dance styles. $5.
- Saturday Stomps: Neon Mustang, Aug. 3, 9 p.m. Dance lessons start at 8 p.m.
Brewfest on the Skagit: Saturday, Aug. 10, 4-9 p.m. at Skagit Riverwalk Park in Mount Vernon. Sip local craft brews, listen to live music, play leisure games, and grab grub from local food trucks. Music features the Woods Sisters, Waking Maya and Baby Cakes. Find tickets and details at lincolntheatre.org/performance/brewfest-skagit-0.
Midsummer Hoedown: Saturday, Aug. 17, 6-9 p.m. at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Southend String Band plays for a barbecue and dance in the Sundin Room. This down-home block party supports the Center’s programs and services. Tickets are $35 each or $65 per couple; $10 students (up to age 18) at Eventbrite.com, at the Center or by calling 360-387-0222.
Rockin’ on the Saratoga: Saturday, Aug. 17, 3-4 p.m. at the Camano Island Yacht Club, 129 N. Sunset Drive, Camano Island. Camano Yacht Club invites the public to a membership drive and concert with Jr. Cadillac. Cash beer and wine garden. Admission includes food, $35 advance/$40 at the door; call 360-926-8554.
Jazz at the Center welcomes Jazz Forest: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 7-9:15 p.m. at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Emmy and Grammy nominated composer Ron Jones conducts an all-star band, featuring such great soloists as Je Kashiwa, Pete Christlieb, Jared Hall, Susan Pascal, Steve Kirk, Brian Monroney, Bill Anschell. Tickets are $20 on Eventbrite or the Center. Students are admitted free with student ID as space allows.
ART
Art Walks:
- Mount Vernon: First Thursdays, 5-8 p.m. April to October
- Edison: First Saturdays, 5-8 p.m. April to October
- La Conner: First Saturdays, 5-8 p.m. April to October
- Anacortes: First Fridays,5-8 p.m. April to October
Details for the above art walks at skagitvalleyartescape.com
- Edmonds: Third Thursdays, 5-8 p.m. all year, artwalkedmonds.com
- Everett: Third Thursdays,6-10 p.m. everettartwalk.org
- Bellingham: First Fridays,6-10 p.m. all year, downtownbellingham.com/art-walk
Anacortes Arts Festival: Aug. 2-4, Fri. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Huge street festival filling Commercial Avenue with art booths, three music stages, working studios and youth art installations. Find more at anacortesartsfestival.com.
Northwest Watercolor Society Signature Exhibition: Daily through Oct. 6. Jack Dorsey with his painting, Queen of the Marsh, and Bobbie Mueller’s Samish Island represent Camano Island art in this show at the Washington State Convention Center, 705 Pike St., Seattle. More than 60 paintings from 50 artists represent NWSS members from around the world. Learn about NWWS at nwws.org. Find directions and parking information at wscc.com.
Cassera Gallery: Curator David Cassera offers fine art in his gallery in Designs NW Architects, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102-103, Stanwood. Regular gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
- Richard Nash: Show runs through Aug. 9. Nash is an abstract painter and sculptor. His acrylic paintings are nuanced with layers of depth and color. His corten steel sculptures engage the viewer in an intellectual and spiritual manner.
Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park: This gallery has an extraordinary collection inside and out of sculptures, paintings, glass and more at 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Open weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. See matzkefineart.com.
- Summer Moments: Show runs through Aug. 11; featured artists include Anne Martin McCool, Stephanie Hargrave, Don Anderson, Patricia Resseguie, Dan Freeman, Kevin Pettelle and Hiroshi Yamano. New sculptures are frequently added to the park.
- Fun with Raku: Saturday, Aug. 10. Matzke Gallery offers a three-hour workshop to glaze, fire and smoke a bowl to take home. Instructor Brian Somme teaches the aggressive clay firing and demonstrates the Raku processes. A handcrafted bowl, brushes and glazes are provided for $50-$75, depending on bowl size. More sessions are offered Sept. 21, Oct. 26 and Dec. 7.
Beach 1 Gallery: Friday Aug. 9. Art reception is 5-8 p.m. with a wood turning demonstration for wood turners Paul Anderson and Ron Cooper. Show includes Duane Hoekstra’s wine barrel art, Valerie Spagnolo’s quilts in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs through August. Clubhouse hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. M-W-F; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tu-Th; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To inquire, call 360-387-1655.
Schack Art Center: Art exhibits, events and classes are offered at 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett. Exhibits are open daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Visit schack.org or call 425-259-5050.
- Art of the Garden: Through Aug. 31. The work of 50+ regional artists enhances gardens or brings gardens into the home.
- Fresh Paint: Sat-Sun, Aug. 17-18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shack’s summer art festival transforms the length of the Port of Everett South Marina promenade into an outdoor studio and gallery with more than 100 artists selling art and demonstrating their technique. Live music, food booths. Search for a handcrafted sea float on Jetty Island (see island info on page B1). Ride a free shuttle from the Shack to the event. See schack.org for details.
Art by the Bay Festival: Sat-Sun, Aug. 10-11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 271st Street NW, between 88th Avenue NW and the tracks. Art, activities, music in downtown Stanwood by the tracks. See accompanying article on Page A8.
Small Craft Advisory: Sat-Sun, Aug. 10-11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd St., Stanwood. This is a high-end crafts show. See article on Page A8.
THEATER
Silly Shakespeare: Saturday, Aug. 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free night of drama and silliness at Wiggums Hollow Park, 2808 10th St. Everett. Everett Improv starts at 5:30 p.m. with Silly Shakespeare followed at 6 p.m. with Seattle Shakespeare’s Wooden O production of Twelfth Night.
Lincoln Theatre: Concerts, movies, performances and live broadcasts in a range of prices are scheduled at the theater, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Find details and advance tickets at lincolntheatre.org or call 360-366-8955.
- The Lehman Trilogy: Sunday, July 28, 1 p.m. Story follows generations of the Lehman family and their company that changed the world in 1844.
On a cold September morning in New York in 1844, the Lehman brothers from Bavaria begin an American dream. After 163 years, the firm they establish – Lehman Brothers – spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, and triggers the largest financial crisis in history. This critically acclaimed play features stunning set design and will be broadcast live from London’s West End as part of National Theatre Live’s 10th birthday season.
- School House Rock Live Jr: Sat., Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. and noon. Skagit Theatre Camp exhibits skills in two shows.
Village Theatre: Top quality family theater and children’s programs in two locations: Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett, 425-257-8600, and First Stage Theatre, 120 Front St. N., Issaquah, 425-392-2202. See villagetheatre.org for details.
- Million Dollar Quartet: Ends July 28, Everett. The true story of an all-day jam session between rock ‘n’ roll royalty. The hit songs of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins come to life in this powerhouse rock musical.
- The Little Mermaid: July 26-Aug. 4, Issaquah. Mermaid Ariel defies the king and trusts an evil witch, while trying to find love with a human prince on land, in this musical for all ages.
