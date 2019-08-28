ENTER
Evening with the Hidden Stars: Organizers are looking for new performers for a community talent show that raises funds to assist local community organizations and projects. Re/Max Associate Brokers and Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon are sponsors. Auditions for all types of acts, except bands, are planned for Oct. 10, 17 and 24. Participants must be age 18 or older. Check out the contest and registration details online at scgrants.org.
Young artists: Artistic Stanwood/Camano students K-12 can enter their artwork to be judged by local art celebrities and possibly be hung for sale in the Emerging Artists Show at Cassera Galleries, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. The deadline to enter is Sept. 13. Entry is a suggested $20 donation; art sold in the show also benefits Freedom Park at Terry’s Corner on Camano Island. Find forms at freedomparkassociation.com.

Fun with Raku: Saturday, Sept. 21. Matzke Gallery offers a three-hour workshop to glaze, fire and smoke a hand-crafted bowl to take home. Instructor Brian Somme teaches the aggressive clay firing and demonstrates Raku processes. More sessions will be offered Oct. 26 and Dec. 7 at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island, 360-387-2759. See matzkefineart.com.
Art classes: Stanwood Camano Arts Guild offers a wide range of art classes at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-2787. Registration is open for fall classes, which include drawing, watercolor and mosaics. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
- DSLR Camera Basics for Beginners: Jo Jones’ new workshop is specifically for digital single lens reflex cameras with interchangeable lenses, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26. Instruction, 12 hours for $160, covers camera settings, composition, light sources, terminology, black and white, and much more. Class size is limited; enroll at the gallery or call.
MUSIC
Conway Muse: Live music is offered Thursdays through Saturdays in two venues at 18444 Spruce St., Conway. Music continues all month. See conwaymuse.com for full schedule, details and tickets, or call 360-445-3000.
- Trish Hatley, Hans Brehmer & John Anderson: Thursday, Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m. Jazz in the parlor.
- MuseBird Cafe: Friday, Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. Gary Baugh, Denise Glover and Randy Weeks play originals.
- The Atlantics: Friday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. Blues and Rock and Roll in the loft.
- Zydeco Lowdown: Saturday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. Zydeco in the loft.
- File Gumbo: Saturday, Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m. Zydeco and Gypsy Jazz the parlor.
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144 for details and tickets.
- Tightwad Thursdays: Aug. 29. Nick Mardon hosts all-genre jam that starts at 8 p.m. Bring instruments and voices or come to dance.
- Dance Fridays: Country dance lessons for all levels, singles or couples, by request at 8 p.m. then dance until 2 a.m. – many dance styles. $5.
- Saturday Stomps: Country Party Dance, Aug. 3, no cover. Line dance lessons, $5, 7:30-8:30 p.m. then dance until 2 a.m.
Camano Center: Offers musical events at 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Call 360-387-0222 or stop by for tickets. Tickets are also on sale at Eventbrite.com.
- Camano Center Stage: Wednesday, Sept. 11. World-class clawhammer banjoist Ken Perlman, accompanied on guitar by David Cahn, will perform at 7 p.m.
- Jazz at the Center: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m. Anton Schwartz and Marina Albero play saxophone and piano at Camano Center. They are often seen at prestigious clubs and festivals, including the Blue Note and Dizzy’s in New York City. Tickets are $20. Students are admitted free with student ID as space allows.
Live at the Opera House: Thursday, Sept. 19. Margaret Wilder Band plays high energy blues, funk and soul; $5 admission. Doors open at 5 p.m., concert 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Marysville Opera House, 1225 Third St., Marysville. Snacks and beverages are available. The Opera House offers a “Sip and Fuse” hands-on art event at the same time. Participants learn glass fusing basics while piecing together glass autumn tree art. Find details at marysvillewa.gov or call 360-363-8400.
ART
Cassera Gallery South: Curator David Cassera offers fine art in his gallery in Designs NW Architects, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m.
- Artist Todd Horton’s “Decadent Ground: Locality and Remediation” show runs through Sept. 10.
- Ancient Visions: Friday, Sept. 20, opening reception, 5-8 p.m. Journal sketches by Marcia K. Moore. Moore uses her art skills to assist alternative researchers “with forensic reconstruction, giving the ancients a face to aid in the understanding of physical anomalies,” according to her artist statement.
Watercolor Exhibition: Daily through Oct. 6. Jack Dorsey with his painting, “Queen of the Marsh,” and Bobbie Mueller’s “Samish Island” represent Camano Island art in this Northwest Watercolor Society Signature Exhibition at the Washington State Convention Center, 705 Pike St., Seattle. More than 60 paintings from 50 artists represent NWWS members from around the world. Learn more at nwws.org. Find directions and parking information at wscc.com.
Cloudstone Sculpture Park: Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31- Sept. 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Whidbey Island at 5056 Cloudstone Lane, Freeland. Cloudstone Sculpture Park is 20 acres surrounded by nature and filled with gorgeous carved stone, monumental 12-ton Dakota mahogany granite sculptures and steel structures more than 20 feet tall. The gallery showcases lapis lazuli carvings, marbles and bronzes. All of it is the creative work of one man, Hank Nelson. Cloudstone Sculpture is open to the public only twice a year, in April and August, or by appointment. Admission costs $10. See cloudstonesculpture.com or email tour@cloudstonesculpture.com.
Matzke art auction: Aug. 31-Oct. 5. This 10th annual art auction is a benefit to keep starving artists alive and is an opportunity for art lovers to perhaps get a deal on one or more of 95 pieces in all mediums by many artists. Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island.
- Preview art: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends starting Friday-Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1. At any time, people can “Bid or Buy,” that is, purchase art at full price or leave an absentee bid.
- Auction party: Saturday, Oct. 5, the party starts at 4 p.m. with food and drink; live auction at 5 p.m. Admission is $25 at the door at Matzke Fine Art Gallery, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. To inquire, email matzke@camano.net or call 360-387-2759.
Beach 1 Gallery: Friday Sept. 6, art reception in the Beach 1 Gallery is 5-8 p.m. with Bill Kroger in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs all month; call 360-387-1655 for hours. His show includes a variety of media, but he says, “I always come back to my first love of watercolor.” The show runs all month, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. M-W-F; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tu-Th; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat-Sun. To inquire, call 360-387-1655.
Tyee fair: Saturday, Sept. 7, browse arts and crafts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tyee Farms, 3325 S. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Choose from a wide variety of arts and crafts created by painters, sculptors, jewelry artists, ceramic crafters, candle makers, soap makers, woodworkers, fabric crafters, among others. For lunch, barbecue is offered on site. To inquire, contact Sue at artistsue@yahoo.com.
Roaming artists: Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31- Sept. 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Camano Island Roaming Artists come in from the outdoors to show their plein air paintings, inspired by the beauty of our area. The show features artist Rod Sylvester and will raffle a painting by Carey Sorensen at the blue Island County Multipurpose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island.
Schack Art Center: Art exhibits, events and classes are offered at 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett. Exhibits are open daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Visit schack.org or call 425-259-5050.
- Schack-toberfest: Sept. 12 -22. Glass Pumpkin Festival features an urban patch filled with 1,000-plus colorful glass pumpkins handcrafted in the Schack’s own glassblowing studio, plus harvest-themed art and gifts. See website for schedule.
- Pints & Pumpkins: Sept. 19, 6-9 p.m., a silent auction is for ages 21+ and features 40 local artists, glass-blowing demonstrations, live music by the Porters, brew and bites. Find details online.
Art celebration: Stanwood Camano Arts Guild extends activities that began in August during Art by the Bay Festival into September. Many festival visitors collaborated on nine community art works, that will be auctioned in a benefit for the Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano. To inquire, email vpt@valpaultaylor.com.
- Art walk: Saturday, Sept. 14. Starting at 7 p.m., pick up a “passport” at the Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, and get it stamped while visiting local businesses where community art works are displayed. Enter the stamped passport by 7 p.m. for a drawing at the gallery at 7:15 p.m. Sign the three limited edition posters showing all nine of the community paintings that were created at Art by the Bay Festival.
- Silent Auction: Sept. 16-19. Visit the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, to place a bid on the community art pieces and the posters signed by community members.
- Champagne reception: Friday, Sept. 20, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Community Resource Center. Visit with neighbors while paintings and posters will go to the high bidders. Proceeds benefit the center.
LITERATURE
Back Room Lit Lab: Thursday, Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m. at the Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce St., Conway. This month’s literary fun is how to read aloud like you sing in the shower, demonstrations and practice. Bring a favorite short piece of writing to share. Admission is free with a $5 suggested donation. To inquire, contact backroomlitlab@gmail.com.
Lincoln Theatre: Concerts, movies, performances and live broadcasts in a range of prices are scheduled at the theater, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Find details and advance tickets at lincolntheatre.org or call 360-366-8955.
- Toni Morrison: Fri-Mon, Sept. 6-9. In this PG13 film, “The Pieces I Am,”literary great Toni Morrison leads an assembly of her peers, critics and colleagues on an exploration of race, history, America and the human condition. This artful and intimate meditation on the legendary storyteller examines her life, works and powerful themes she has confronted throughout her literary career. Sunday’s showing is at 5:30 p.m. the rest are at 7:30 p.m. Find details and advance tickets at lincolntheatre.org or call 360-366-8955.
- Margaret Atwood: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. Filmed live from the National Theatre in London, BBC journalist and New York Times best-selling author Samira Ahmed will interview Atwood about her remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to “A Handmaid’s Tale,” 34 years later. Film will be broadcast to more than 1,000 cinemas around the globe, including cinemas throughout the US, UK and Canada, with delayed screenings planned in Australia and New Zealand.
- Willy Wonka: Sat-Sun, Sept. 14-15, 3 p.m. Treat your eyes to a special screening of the 1971 movie inspired by Roald Dahl’s classic book, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” and treat your taste buds to Forte Chocolates’ Smell-O-Vision bags, an optional purchase that includes chocolates, lollypops, edible wallpaper, bubble gum, everlasting gobstoppers and more. Forte will be selling Golden Ticket Bars with a chance to win free chocolate for a year.
Book-It Repertory Theatre: A leader in the narrative theatre movement, stages simple, sensitive and imaginative productions from classic and contemporary literature and inspires its audiences to read. Thrilling tales of family, love, madness and betrayal transform great literature into great theatre at The Center Theatre at the Armory, 305 Harrison St., Seattle Center. Find details, tickets and pricing at book-it.org or call 206-216-0833.
- Everything Is Illuminated: Sept. 11-Oct. 6. In this piece by Jonathan Safran Foer, Jonathan treks to Ukraine to uncover the truth of a family legend—what happened to the woman who saved his grandfather from the Nazis? With the help of a less-than-fluent translator and his grandfather, their quixotic search brings a vision of the past to vibrant, terrible, charming life.
