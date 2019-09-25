Art
Matzke art auction: Fridays-Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 5 at Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park. This 10th annual art auction is a benefit to keep “starving artists” alive and offers art lovers to perhaps get a deal on 95 pieces in all media by many artists.
- Preview party: Saturday, Sept. 28, 5-8 p.m. Free.
- Preview art: Weekends now until Oct. 5. At any time, people can “Bid or Buy,” that is, purchase art at full price or leave an absentee bid. Free.
- Auction: Saturday, Oct. 5, the party starts at 4 p.m. with food and drink, live auction at 5 p.m. Admission is $25 at the door at Matzke Fine Art Gallery, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. To inquire, email matzke@camano.net or call 360-387-2759.
Country Club: Friday, Oct. 4. Art reception in the Beach 1 Gallery is 5-7 p.m. with Philip Laneis in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island, 360-387-1655. Laneis works in watercolor, oils and pencil. The show runs all month, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. M-W-F; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tu-Th; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat-Sun.
Sunnyshore show: Jed Dorsey’s one-man show, "Radiant Landscapes," will be displayed on two Saturdays, Oct. 5 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sunnyshore Gallery, 2803 S. East Camano Drive, Camano Island.
Cassera Gallery South: Curator David Cassera offers fine art in his gallery in Designs NW Architects, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m.
- Ancient Visions: Journal sketches by Marcia K. Moore. Show runs through Oct. 17. Moore states that she uses her art skills to assist alternative researchers “with forensic reconstruction, giving the ancients a face to aid in the understanding of physical anomalies.”
Schack Art Center: Art exhibits, events and classes are held at the Schack, 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett. Exhibits are open daily, Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 12-5 p.m. Check for holiday closures or changes. Visit schack.org or call 425-259-5050.
- Teen Night: Thursday, Oct. 17, 6 -8 p.m. This free event includes up to four different hands-on art project stations where teens, ages 13-18, get to meet and work with local artists, enjoy refreshments and watch glass blowing demonstrations.
- Willenbrink-Johnsen Invitational: Thursday, Oct. 10, 5-8 p.m. is the opening reception. Show runs Oct. 3-Nov. 2. Karen & Jasen Willenbrink-Johnsen, a husband and wife glass art team, share a love of nature and bird watching. They collaborate to translate colors, patterns, and textures of flora, rocks, and animals into amazing glass sculptures. They have invited 25 friends for this group exhibition who are all prominent glass artists in the Pacific Northwest.
Gunter show: Fridays, 4-7 p.m. until spring 2020. “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition is displayed at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island. The installation, created by artist and “archaeologist” Jack Gunter, includes 25 large pictorial ceramic urns and other numerous “artifacts” and paintings that tell his tongue-in-cheek version of “a remarkable pocket of civilization that flourished before the last ice age.” The one-hour mockumentary, narrated by the late Russell Johnson, known as The Professor on Gilligan’s Island, will be shown in a side room.
Smile: Saturday, Oct. 5, 5-7 p.m. is the opening reception for the Stanwood-Camano Arts Guild Premier Photographer’s Show at Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st Street, Stanwood. Show runs through Oct. 13. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Waterworks Amplified: Thursday, Oct. 24, 6:30-8 p.m. artists reception. NW Watercolor Society showcases 51 artists, including three from Camano Island: Jack Dorsey, Bobbie Mueller and Nicki Wight. The NWWS member juried exhibition runs October 15 to November 22 at Tsuga Fine Art, 10101 Main Street, Bothell.
ART CLASSES
Stanwood Camano Arts Guild: Artists offer a wide range of art classes at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-2787. Registration is open for October classes, which include DSLR camera basics painting, drawing. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Fun with Raku: Saturday, Oct. 26. Matzke Gallery offers a 3-hour workshop to glaze, fire and smoke a bowl to take home. Instructor Brian Somme teaches demonstrates the Raku processes and aggressive clay firing. A handcrafted bowl, brushes and glazes are provided. Classes are held at the gallery and sculpture garden, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island, Call 360-387-2759 for prices. See matzkefineart.com.
MUSIC
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144 for details and tickets.
- Tightwad Thursday: Sept. 26, 8 p.m. Dave Millzz & The FunkDubbers host an all-genre jam. Play, sing, dance.
- Dance Friday: Sept. 27. Dance, no cover, 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Country dance lessons, 8-9 p.m. $5, many dance styles, singles or couples,
- Saturday Stomp: Sept. 28. Harvey Creek Band plays at 9 p.m. Cover: $8 includes dance lessons 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Conway Muse: Live music Thursdays through Saturdays in two venues at 18444 Spruce St., Conway. See conwaymuse.com or call 360-445-3000.
- Trish Hatley, Hans Brehmer & John Anderson: Thursday, Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m. Jazz in the parlor.
- Strong Sun Moon: Friday, Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m. Blues and World Music in the parlor.
- Lazuli Shoals, Brother John and the Surrogates: Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. Folk and bluegrass in the loft.
- Market Street Dixieland Jazz Band: Saturday, Sept. 28 7:30 p.m. John Denver Tribute in the parlor.
- Back Room Lit Lab: Thursday, Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m. Theme is dialogue. Bring a selection of an effective short dialogue (10 min. max) from any genre of writing, original or not, to read aloud. Discussion follows. Contact backroomlitlab@gmail.com.
Swingnuts Jazz: This local band plays cool classics and snappy originals in vintage style: Hot Jazz, Swing, Bossa Nova, Tango and beyond.
- Third Place Commons: Friday, Oct. 4, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dance at 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, no cover.
- Rockfish Grill: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6-9 p.m. Live music at 320 Commercial Ave, Anacortes. No cover.
Lincoln Theatre: Concerts, movies, theater and live performances broadcast from the Met and National Theatre Live. Details at lincolntheatre.org or call 360-366-8955. Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon.
- Jazz Forest: Saturday, Oct. 5, Ron Jones and the 12-piece all-star Jazz Forest Band features special guest L.A. jazz artist Doug Webb. Opening the evening will be the 17-piece A’ Town Big Band.
- Eric Heatherly/Chris Eger Band: Saturday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. Two guitarists duel in this Burnin’ in Mount Vernon III performance of country, surf, rock, funk and blues.
- Matilda the Musical: Oct. 18-Nov. 2. META Performing Arts performs Roald Dahl’s story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.
Camano Center: Offers musical events at 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Call 360-387-0222.
- Spirit of Love- a Musical Exploration: Saturday, Oct. 12, 7-9 p.m.
- Entre Mundos Jazz Quarteto: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.
- Lisa Linda Shine Youth Music: Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 and 11:30 a.m. Children’s program toddlers and children 4-8 years old.
- Halloween Dance: Saturday, Oct. 26, 7-10 p.m. Camano Junction host this festive dance. Costumes are encouraged, not required.
