The coronavirus continues to spread rapidly throughout the region, and health officials are increasingly preparing for a surge in hospitalizations.
As of Monday, there were 90 Snohomish County residents in the hospital due to COVID-19 and nine on a ventilator, according to Snohomish Health District data updated Monday.
That’s more than a 400% increase from six weeks ago, county health officer Dr. Chris Spitters said. Locally, the county peaked with about 120 residents hospitalized in March.
“We’re on pace to surpass that within the next week or two,” Spitters said last week.
But this surge could be different than in spring, he said.
“With the first spike in hospitalization, there were other hospitals in the region to help absorb the acute care capacity that was compromised by that spike,” Spitters said. “That’s not the case today. Hospitals are filling up at rapid paces. And they’re running out of staff to care not just for COVID patients, but everything else.”
That trend suggests an increase in local deaths will follow, he said.
“Generally … hospitalizations peaked one to two weeks after the case reports peaked, and then deaths peaked another week or two after that,” Spitters said. “We don't know if we've reached a peak yet, but we're certainly in a surge in cases.”
Over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Snohomish County recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.
Stanwood has recorded 222 new cases so far in November — nearly as many all other months combined.
In Snohomish County, the COVID-19 infection rate increased for the 10th straight week to 368 infections per 100,000 residents from Nov. 15-28. The infection rate in Island County increased to 147.4 cases per 100,000 people, according to the state Department of Health.
Outbreaks at long-term care facilities
The COVID-19 outbreak at Josephine Caring Community has grown to at least 142 cases and caused 10 deaths, the Health District announced last week. The outbreak sent 11 others to the hospital as of last week.
"More staff and residents have tested positive for COVID-19," according to a message on the Josephine website posted Monday, Nov. 30. "We are continuing to test all staff and residents weekly."
Josephine, which was among the first facilities in the state to battle the virus, had 34 cases and six deaths in the spring. A lockdown in spring helped suppress the spread, and Josephine was COVID-free from May until Oct. 26. The facility — which houses about 130 residents in its nursing home, 60 in its assisted living units and 300 staff — is currently implementing crisis capacity strategies to mitigate their critical staffing shortage and meet patient care needs. The cases in this outbreak, which started Oct. 26, are roughly split 50/50 between residents and staff.
The 142 COVID-19 cases in this outbreak, which does not include case data from the spring outbreak, make it the worst yet in Snohomish County.
The outbreak isn't the only one at a long-term care facility in Snohomish County. There are 23 total facilities — 12 skilled nursing, eight assisted living and four adult family homes — with a combined 349 cases since late-October, according to the Health District. Regency Monroe has 91 cases with seven hospitalizations and 12 deaths.
Nationwide, more than 1,300 nursing homes reported having three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases during the first week of November — the highest number reported in a single week, according to federal data. The figure does not include outbreaks at assisted living facilities, which the federal government does not track.
In Oak Harbor, at least 14 residents and four staff last week tested positive for COVID-19 at Regency on Whidbey Island, a long-term care facility, according to Island County Public Health. The first case was detected Nov. 9.
Restrictions continue
State and local officials continue to urge the public to curb social gatherings and wear a mask.
“Restrictions were put in place to try to slow the building crisis in our healthcare system,” Spitters said. “And yet, we find ourselves ... breaking record after record. Daily case counts. Two-week case rates. Numbers of outbreaks. Long-term care facilities are scrambling to respond and control transmission.”
Snohomish County executive Dave Somers said he is still seeing large crowds and hearing reports of big gatherings.
“I think it's going to be a hard winter,” he said last week. “I think we are going to continue to see cases rise. There's no indication that that's going to let off anytime soon. In fact indications to the contrary, so it's going to be some tough months, particularly with the end of federal assistance come January.”
State health officials reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases across Washington on Sunday. That brought the state’s totals to 162,700 known cases — about a 27% increase from a week prior. The U.S. has recorded more than 13.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, including more than 4 million in November alone, and over 267,000 deaths.
Since Nov. 1, there have been 5,659 new confirmed cases in Snohomish County, according to Health District data. Since Nov. 1, Island County has recorded 207 new cases, including 56 on Camano, according to the Island County Public Health data as of Nov. 25.
Vaccine plan update
Between 150,000 and 450,000 Snohomish County residents could get a COVID-19 vaccine between December and February, according to a Snohomish Health District draft plan released last week.
Most immunization will occur through hospital systems and health care facilities. However, it will take up to nine months for doses to be widely available everyone, likely at the same places the flu vaccine is available.
The first group of people to get a vaccine are in the high-risk category, such as all long-term care home staff and residents; people over the age of 65 with health conditions; people with multiple health conditions; and people living in group environments such as farm housing, prisons and shelters.
The next group will include remaining health care workers, school teachers and staff, elected leaders, postal workers, bus drivers and people who work in food supply.
The third group would be the general public.
Learn more at covidvaccinewa.org.
New exposure app
Washington on Monday launched a statewide coronavirus exposure app, joining more than a dozen other states that already enlisted the use of smartphone technology in the ongoing effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
People with iPhones can now enable the "exposure notifications" feature that is already in their phone’s settings, and Android devices can download the app, called Washington Exposure Notifications. Use of the app is voluntary, and users can opt out at any time. The statewide expansion comes after a monthlong pilot project used by 3,500 participants — including students, faculty and staff — at the University of Washington.
“This offers Washingtonians another tool to help control the pandemic,” state Secretary of Health John Wiesman said of the program, which officials are calling WA Notify.
Wiesman cited modeling for King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties done by Oxford, Stanford and Google that predicted significant decreases in both infections and deaths if at least 15% of people use the app. Washington officials are hoping to exceed that 15% threshold.
The service uses Bluetooth technology developed by Apple and Google to detect proximity to other phones. If someone who has enabled these notifications tests positive, they can anonymously notify other users who have been within 6 feet of them.
The system never collects or shares any location data or personal information with Google, Apple, the state Department of Health (DOH), or other users. Participation is entirely voluntary.
