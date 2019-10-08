Camano quilters share skills
Camano Island Quilt Guild, ciquilt.com, has several chapters that meet at different times and days.
- CIQ Applique Group meets 10 a.m. to noon 2nd Wednesday each month at Skagit Regional Clinics, 9631 269th St. NW, Stanwood. Learn to applique or enhance your skills. To inquire, contact Mary Young, camanomary@gmail.com.
- Cama Beach Quilters meet 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 2nd, 4th and 5th Tuesdays at Cama Beach State Park, Camano Island. A Discover Pass is required for parking. To inquire, email cpfred98282@gmail.com.
- Camano Island Quilters meet 10 a.m. to noon and 6:30-8:30 p.m. 1st Wednesdays at United Methodist Church, Stanwood.
Create habitat for native bees
Camano Wildlife Habitat Project hosts Kathryn Lindsay presenting “Native Bees,” 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the Island County Multipurpose Center, 141 N. East Ca-mano Drive, Camano Island. Free for all ages, courtesy Friends of Camano Island Parks. For information, call 360-387-2236, visit camanowildlifehabitat.org or email caman-owildlifehabitat@gmail.com.
Become a
weather spotter
Camano Preparedness Group will host a free National Weather Service presentation on “SkyWarn,” 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in the Camano Island Library, 848 Sunrise Blvd.
SkyWarn was developed in the 1960s to train weather spotters to provide reports of severe and hazardous weather. Become a spotter and learn how to make timely and accurate reports and help meteorologists keep communities safe.
Learn to understand what the weather is doing by looking at the clouds, measuring barometric pressure, wind speed/direction, humidity and temperature. Also learn how to measure rain, hail and snowfall, and how to report your measurements to the National Weather Service.
The manual can be downloaded at skywarn.org. To inquire, contact Rhonda Paulson at 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com, or Sue Ryan at 760-390-2436 or
Generator 101 for winter and emergencies
Camano Preparedness Group presents “Introduction to Generators & CERT” with Don Thompson, 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in the Camano Island Library, 848 Sunrise Blvd. Free. To inquire contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com. For upcoming preparedness programs, visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Learn about loons and the fish they eat
Camano Wildlife Habitat Project hosts Steve and Marth Ellis presenting “Fishing for a Living – The Loons,” 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the blue Island County Multipur-pose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Free for all ages, courtesy Friends of Camano Island Parks. For information, call 360-387-2236, visit camanowild-lifehabitat.org or email camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com.
