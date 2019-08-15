Here’s a roundup of area home and garden activities.
Check trees for invasive insects this summer
Washington residents are being asked to check their trees and swimming pools for three invasive species.
The citrus longhorned beetle, emerald ash borer and spotted lanternfly are not known to be in the state, but the Washington Invasive Species Council says they have the potential to spread by way of contaminated firewood, shipping and moving, and hitchhiking on trucks, planes and passenger vehicles.
The beetle was spotted in Tukwila in 2001 and believed to be eradicated. It can invade and kill deciduous trees – apple, maple, oak, willow and others. The borer is similarly damaging but prefers ash trees. The colorful lanternfly damages agricultural crops – apple, grape, hops, walnut and others. It has black spots on four of its brown or gray wings and two red wings.
“It’s key that we find new invasive species as quickly as possible so that the threat can be contained and addressed so that it does not establish and cause long-lasting impacts,” said Justin Bush, Council executive coordinator.
Disaster medicine planning on Camano
Camano Preparedness Group will host town hall-style meetings in August with Dr. Robert Mitchell from the Disaster Medicine Project. Mitchell and active or retired medical professionals on Camano will discuss and begin planning how to deal with critical medical needs in case of an earthquake or other disaster. Volunteers are welcome.
The meetings will begin at 7 p.m. – Aug. 14 in the Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road and Aug. 21 in the Mabana Fire Station, 3651 S. Camano Drive.
Camano has no pharmacy and no hospital, just one small, limited treatment clinic; planning is essential. To inquire, contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com, or visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Generators 101
Saturday, Aug. 17, Camano Preparedness Group will host Don Thompson with a presentation on “Intro to Generators” and “CERT” at 3 p.m. in the Camano Island Library. Stay for dessert and coffee. To inquire contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com.
For upcoming preparedness programs, visit camanopreparednessgroup.org or stop by the CPG booth during the CIFR Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Terry’s Corner Fire Station.
Learn about butterfly habitat on Camano
Camano Wildlife Habitat Project hosts Julie McDonald presenting “Butterflies & Garden Habitat,”7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, in the Island County Multipurpose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Free for all ages, courtesy Friends of Camano Island Parks. For information, call 360-387-2236, visit camanowildlifehabitat.org or email camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com.
Beekeepers meet in Stanwood
Stanwood Camano Beekeepers meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, in the Stanwood Public Library, 9701 271st St. NW. To confirm, call 360-629-3132.
Market features homegrown products
Friends and neighbors offer homemade and homegrown products in the Makers & Growers Market, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Stevens Homestead LLC, 30709 68th Ave. NW, in north Stanwood. Tour a small farm and meet alpacas, sheep, chickens and bunnies or visit the farmstand. Visit stevenshomestead.com.
Home, garden classes at Christianson’s
Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, west of Mount Vernon, offers garden classes and charges $8 for most. Reservations are required; call 360-466-3821 or 800-585-8200 or see christiansonsnursery.com for information.
• Eggplant 101, 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Suzanne Butler demonstrates how other cultures cook eggplant, how to shop for it and preparation techniques. $15.
• Bats Incredible, 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Kathleen Bander talks about 15 species of bats native to Washington and night-blooming plants that attract the insects bats eat. Free.
Farmers markets offer produce, crafts
Two local markets are open this summer featuring local agricultural producers, food and craft artisans and music.
• Camano Commons Farmers Market is open 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays, through September, at 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
• Stanwood Farmers Market is open 2-6 p.m. Fridays, through Oct. 11, in the parking lot west of the Amtrak Station on 271st Street NW, Stanwood.
The markets make fresh local food accessible to all and cultivate long-term economic vitality for the Stanwood and Camano Island communities.
Sign up for Master Gardener training
WSU Snohomish County Extension is accepting applications from county residents interested in becoming Master Gardener Volunteer Community Educators. Join over 350 Snohomish County Master Gardeners in sharing good gardening and environmental stewardship practices with county residents.
The 2020 Master Gardener class starts in January. Training focuses on familiarization and learning how to use resources to research, educate, mentor and answer horticulture questions for the public. All content is open book and no memorization is expected.
Training involves about 80 hours of classroom and workshop instruction and is held once a week on Thursdays, Jan. 9 through March 26.
Tuition is $295 plus a volunteer commitment of 40 hours each year for two years working, learning and having fun with other like-minded volunteers on a variety of horticultural and environmental educational projects. Without the volunteer commitment, tuition is $795. To inquire or apply, visit the Extension website at tinyurl.com/y8srkp2y or call 425-338-2400.
Camano quilters share skills
Camano Island Quilt Guild, ciquilt.com, has several chapters that meet at different times and days.
• Camano Island Quilters meet 10 a.m. to noon and 6:30-8:30 p.m. first Wednesday each month (next is Sept. 4) at United Methodist Church, Stanwood.
• CIQ Applique Group meets 10 a.m. to noon second Wednesdays at Skagit Regional Clinics, 9631 269th St. NW, Stanwood. Learn to applique or enhance your skills. To inquire, contact Mary Young, camanomary@gmail.com.
• Cama Beach Quilters meet 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 2nd, 4th and 5th Tuesdays at Cama Beach State Park, Camano Island. A Discover Pass is required for parking. To inquire, email cpfred98282@gmail.com.
Upgraded database for any day recycling
Every spring Washington residents ask the same question: where can I recycle this? The state Department of Ecology answers through its 1-800-RECYCLE line to search for drop-off services or for collectors who will pick up hard-to-recycle items.
Ecology also has a newly remodeled, online database at fortress.wa.gov/ecy/warecycle or 800-732-9253. It includes 1,578 Washington recycling services and more than 70 different types of recyclable materials, including large appliances like dishwashers, water heaters, stoves, washing machines and dryers.
To use, type in your ZIP Code location and material type, and the database will find nearby services that accept them. 1-800-RECYCLE will give the address, phone number, business hours, website and Google Maps location, along with a full list of acceptable materials.
Residents can find collectors who accept old electronics like computers, monitors or tablets for free through the E-Cycle Washington electronics-recycling program at ecology.wa.gov. Likewise, for something like mercury lights, find free recycling locations through the LightRecycle Washington program at the same site.
Find more information at ecologywa.blogspot.com/2019/04/washingtons-recycling-database-gets.html.
Prevent risk of wildfires at home
Washington experiences its heaviest wildfire activity during the summer, but fires occur all seasons of the year, including spring, according the state Department of Natural Resources. DNR had responded to 822 wildfire incidents as of Aug. 5, compared to 773 at this time last year. Many of them were on the west side of the Cascades.
What can homeowners do? Here are a few easy tasks to deter wildfire:
• Remove dead trees, limbs and twigs from your yard. Clear away all flammable vegetation from your home.
• Remove tree branches that hang over the roof
• Clean debris from gutters
• Prune trees and shrubs
• Mow your yard regularly
Spend a few hours now for weeks of peace-of-mind all season. Visit dnr.wa.gov for more wildfire prevention information.
