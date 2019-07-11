Here’s a roundup of area home and garden activities.
First aid for pets offered at fire station
Camano Preparedness Group will host Kelly Hill presenting “Pet Emergency First Aid” at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Vista Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive.
If your pet is hurt, do you know how to treat them? Learn from Hill what to do to help your furry friends. Stay after for dessert and coffee.
Free. To inquire contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com, or Sue Ryan, 760-390-2436 or artistsue@yahoo.com. For upcoming programs, visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Farmers markets offer produce, crafts, music
Two local markets are open this summer featuring local agricultural producers, food and craft artisans and music.
• Camano Commons Farmers Market is open 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays, through September, at 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
• Stanwood Farmers Market is open 2-6 p.m. Fridays, through Oct. 11, in the parking lot west of the Amtrak Station on 271st Street NW, Stanwood.
The markets make fresh local food accessible to all and cultivate long-term economic vitality for the Stanwood and Camano Island communities.
Garden classes at Christianson’s
Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, west of Mount Vernon, offers garden classes and charges $8 for most. Reservations are required; call 360-466-3821 or 800-585-8200 or see christiansonsnursery.com for information.
• DIY Aquatic Garden Features, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13. Becky Paulik demonstrate how to assemble a water feature in your garden using new or existing objects at home.
• Macramé Plant Hanger Workshop for Beginners, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27. Learn four knot styles, the building blocks to make a 36-inch organic cotton cord indoor plant hanger (accommodates a 4- to 8-inch potted plant) or future projects. Cost of $25 includes all supplies and materials for the hanger. Pot and plant are not included.
Are you ready for the ‘big one’?
Camano Preparedness Group will present “Earthquakes & the NW Faults,” a public home preparedness presentation, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 20, in the Camano Historic School-house, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island.
Learn how the Earth works, what makes it shake, the different kinds of earthquakes and what to expect when a large earthquake occurs in our area — how soon to expect services to resume and how to prepare.
Free. To inquire, contact Sue Ryan, KK6SUE@arrl.net, or Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923, rspaulson.rp@gmail.com, or visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Garden tour in Edmonds is 24th annual
The Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, through six private gardens in Edmonds. The 24th annual garden tour features a modern midcentury masterpiece planted over a lifetime and a relaxing stroll on a (hopefully) sunny Sunday afternoon.
The gardens’ creations can inspire ideas for visitors to dress up their own gardens. Tickets cost $15 in advance at edmondsinbloom.com or pay $20 on day of the tour at the first garden. Free to age 13. Email tour@edmondsinbloom.com for more information.
Toddler Day at the Discovery Garden
WSU Skagit County Master Gardeners present “Toddler Day at the Discovery Garden” from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 31. Bring your youngster, ages 2-5, to the WSU Master Gardener Discovery Garden, 16650 Highway 536, Mount Vernon, for a morning of outdoor activities geared to a young child.
Admission is free, though child must be accompanied by parent or grandparent. RSVP is required; call Diana Wisen at 360-336-8958 to register.
Sewing classes for feminine products
Days for Girls, Stanwood-Camano, is holding three Gold Standard Sewing Classes for anyone with some level of sewing skills wanting to help sew feminine hygiene products for women and girls in need.
• Tuesday, Aug. 6, two classes: 10 a.m. to noon, shields; 1-2 or 3 p.m., bags.
• Wednesday, Aug. 7, noon to 2 p.m., liners.
Participants can bring their own sewing machine, if desired, and will learn to sew three main components of hygiene kits to uniform standards. Observers are welcome.
Non-sewers can donate materials – colorful (not white and no images, please) ladies panties or washcloths – or by helping assemble kits. The group holds sewing sessions 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on two Fridays each month at Viking Village, 8910 Viking Way, Stanwood. Lunch is potluck on the third Friday.
To inquire, contact Charlie Teel, NCTeel111@gmail.com or 503-887-1820.
Camano quilters share skills
Camano Island Quilt Guild, ciquilt.com, has several chapters that meet at different times and days.
• Camano Island Quilters meet 10 a.m. to noon and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at United Methodist Church, Stanwood.
• CIQ Applique Group meets 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 10, at Skagit Regional Clinics, Stanwood. Email camanomary@gmail.com.
• Cama Beach Quilters meet 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Cama Beach State Park. Email cpfred98282@gmail.com.
Prevent risk of wildfires at home
As last month’s warm temperatures confirmed, wildfire season is here. Washington experiences its heaviest wildfire activity during the summer, but fires occur all seasons of the year, including spring, according the state Department of Natural Resources.
DNR has responded to more than 170 wildfire incidents already this year. Half of them were on this side of the Cascades.
How can homeowners help?
Here are a few easy tasks to deter wildfire:
• Remove dead trees, limbs and twigs from your yard. Clear away all flammable vegetation from your home.
• Remove tree branches that hang over the roof
• Clean debris from gutters
• Prune trees and shrubs
• Mow your yard regularly
Spend a few hours now for weeks of peace-of-mind all season. Visit dnr.wa.gov for more wildfire prevention information.
Use upgraded database for any day recycling
Every spring Washington residents ask the same question: where can I recycle this? The state Department of Ecology answers through its 1-800-RECYCLE line to search for drop-off services or for collectors who will pick up hard-to-recycle items.
Ecology also has a newly remodeled, online database at fortress.wa.gov/ecy/warecycle or 800-732-9253. It includes 1,578 Washington recycling services and more than 70 different types of recyclable materials, including large appliances like dishwashers, water heaters, stoves, washing machines and dryers.
To use, type in your ZIP Code location and material type, and the database will find nearby services that accept them. 1-800-RECYCLE will give the address, phone number, business hours, website and Google Maps location, along with a full list of acceptable materials.
Residents can find collectors who accept old electronics like computers, monitors or tablets for free through the E-Cycle Washington electronics-recycling program at ecology.wa.gov. Likewise, for something like mercury lights, find free recycling locations through the LightRecycle Washington program at the same site.
Find more information at ecologywa.blogspot.com/2019/04/washingtons-recycling-database-gets.html.
