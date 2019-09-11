Here’s a roundup of area home and garden activities
Farmers markets offer produce, crafts, music
Two local markets are open this summer featuring local agricultural producers, food and craft artisans and music.
• Camano Commons Farmers Market is open 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays, through September, at 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
• Stanwood Farmers Market is open 2-6 p.m. Fridays, through Oct. 11, in the parking lot west of the Amtrak Station on 271st Street NW, Stanwood.
The markets make fresh local food accessible to all and cultivate long-term economic vitality for the Stanwood and Camano Island communities.
Beekeepers meet in Stanwood
Stanwood Camano Beekeepers meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, in the Stanwood Public Library, 9701 271st St. NW. To confirm, call 360-629-3132.
Forest health and wildfire risk workshop
WSU Extension Forestry talk about forest health and wildfire risks6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Stanwood Library, 9701 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Forest experts will explain what’s happening to our trees in the area, what makes forests healthy or unhealthy, how to recognize when there’s a problem and what property owners should do and not do to increase resilience and minimize impacts.
What to say when calling 911
Camano Preparedness Group will host Tammy Dennis, 911 dispatch supervisor, with a public presentation on “ICOM 911” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in the Vista Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Dennis will discuss the information dispatchers need when residents call 911 and what happens behind the scenes after they call. Help them assist us quickly. Stay for dessert and coffee. To inquire, contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com.
Buse shares Warm Beach history
Penny Hutchinson Buse, local author, historian retired Stanwood teacher, will discuss her book, “Stuck in the Mud,” 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood. She’ll talk about the Warm Beach area, its history, geography, characters and con artists.
Create habitat
for bats
Camano Wildlife Habitat Project hosts Meg Lunnum presenting “Bats,”7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the Island County Multipurpose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Free for all ages, courtesy Friends of Camano Island Parks. For information, call 360-387-2236, visit camanowildlifehabitat.org or email camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com.
Learn how to purify contaminated water
Camano Preparedness Group is presenting a free “Water Purification and Storage” program with Bill Swander at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in the Camano Island Library, 848 Sunrise Blvd. Earthquakes can contaminate well water. What will you do if that happens? Stores will probably run out of bottled water in a matter of hours. Learn how to purify your water in an emergency or disaster situation and how to build your own water filter system for under $100. Free. To inquire, contact Rhonda Paulson – 360-387-9923, rspaulson.rp@gmail.com or Sue Ryan – 760-390-2436, artistsue@yahoo.com. Or visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Festival to feature giant pumpkins
Skagit Valley Giant Pumpkin Festival is happening Sept. 21 at Christianson’s Nursery near La Conner.
The nursery is an official weigh-off site for the Giant Pumpkin Commonwealth, an international organization, and is sanctioned to submit giant pumpkin world records.
The day’s activites run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting with entrants registering for the official Weigh-Off. Last year’s pumpkin weighed in at more than 1,300 pounds.
Among the planned activities are a hay maze, face painting and carnival games, the “Bats Incredible” presentation at 11 a.m., numerous food choices, a beer garden, and afternoon pony rides.
The pumpkin weigh-off begins at 1 p.m. with the winner announced at 4 p.m. Entrants compete for a cash prize for the biggest pumpkin and the Howard Dill Award for prettiest pumpkin. Exhibition veggies and sunflowers are accepted, too. Visit ChristiansonsNursery.com for more information.
Market features homegrown, handmade products
Friends and neighbors offer homemade and homegrown products in the Makers & Growers Market, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Stevens Homestead LLC, 30709 68th Ave. NW, in north Stanwood. Tour a small farm and meet alpacas, sheep, chickens and bunnies or visit the farmstand. Visit stevenshomestead.com.
Sign up for 2020 Master Gardener training
WSU Snohomish County Extension is accepting applications from county residents interested in joining some 350 Snohomish County Master Gardeners in sharing good gardening and environmental stewardship practices with county residents.
The 2020 Master Gardener class starts in January. Training focuses on familiarization and learning how to use resources to research, educate, mentor and answer horticulture questions for the public. All content is open book and no memorization is expected.
Training involves about 80 hours of classroom and workshop instruction and is held once a week on Thursdays, Jan. 9 through March 26.
Tuition is $295 plus a volunteer commitment of 40 hours each year for two years working, learning and having fun with other like-minded volunteers on a variety of horticultural and environmental educational projects. Without the volunteer commitment, tuition is $795. To inquire or apply, visit the Extension website at tinyurl.com/y8srkp2y or call 425-338-2400.
Camano quilters share skills
Camano Island Quilt Guild, ciquilt.com, has several chapters that meet at different times and days.
• CIQ Applique Group meets 10 a.m. to noon 2nd Wednesdays at Skagit Regional Clinics, 9631 269th St. NW, Stanwood. Learn to applique or enhance your skills. To inquire, contact Mary Young, camanomary@gmail.com.
• Cama Beach Quilters meet 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 2nd, 4th and 5th Tuesdays at Cama Beach State Park, Camano Island. A Discover Pass is required for parking. To inquire, email cpfred98282@gmail.com.
• Camano Island Quilters meet 10 a.m. to noon and 6:30-8:30 p.m. 1st Wednesday each month at United Methodist Church, Stanwood.
Presentation features endangered habitats
Learn about habitats that are endangered, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5, in the Camano Island Library, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Courtesy of Washington State University, Robert Pelant from the Pacific Rim Institute will discuss how one organization is working to restore degraded agricultural land into a healthy and diverse environment. To inquire, call 360-387-5150.
Create habitat for native bees
Camano Wildlife Habitat Project hosts Kathryn Lindsay presenting “Native Bees,” 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the Island County Multipurpose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Free for all ages, courtesy Friends of Camano Island Parks. For information, call 360-387-2236, visit camanowildlifehabitat.org or email camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com.
What the clouds tell us; become a weather spotter
Camano Preparedness Group will host a free National Weather Service presentation on “SkyWarn,” 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in the Camano Island Library, 848 Sunrise Blvd.
SkyWarn was developed in the 1960s to train weather spotters to provide reports of severe and hazardous weather. Become a spotter and learn how to make timely and accurate reports and help meteorologists keep communities safe. Manual can be downloaded at skywarn.org. To inquire, contact Rhonda Paulson – 360-387-9923, rspaulson.rp@gmail.com or Sue Ryan – 760-390-2436, artistsue@yahoo.com.
