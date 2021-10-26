The Stillaguamish River is forecast to swell to near flood stage early Friday in Arlington.
The river is expected to crest early Saturday morning at about 13.2 feet, which is slightly above the "action stage" and below the "minor flooding" stage at 14 feet, according to the Northwest River Forecast Center.
During low-level flooding, it is possible that the river can spill onto low-lying roads around Silvana and Florence.
During last fall and winter, the river crested at 15.46 feet on Dec. 21 and again at 15.12 feet on Jan. 13.
To the north, the Skagit River is expected to crest Saturday morning about 4.5 inches over the 28-foot flood stage in Concrete and 8 inches over flood stage in Mount Vernon, according to the Northwest River Forecast Center.
About an inch of rain was recorded in the Lyman area and about 2 inches in the Baker Lake area, according to National Weather Service data.
An atmospheric river is forecast to impact Western Washington on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing high snow levels and rain, heavy at times in the mountains, National Weather Service forecasters said.
"There are still some uncertainties with where exactly the heaviest rains will occur but the general ideas is there will be an increased threat of river flooding from this event," forecasters said.
More rain today across the area. Winds will not be as strong as the last couple of days ( 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts ). Atmospheric river developing offshore. Could take aim at Wrn Wa Wednesday night thru Thursday night with possible heavy rain & minor river flooding. #wawxpic.twitter.com/Ku73IJFKsX
