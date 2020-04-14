Stanwood police logo 2

A Stanwood woman died in a car crash, and a Mount Vernon man has been charged with vehicular homicide.

Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle when it left the road and struck a tree at about 3:40 p.m. April 10. 

On Monday, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman passenger, who died at the scene, as 20-year-old Ceanna J. Diller.

The man, 25-year-old Ilya Stepanovich Hrudzko of Mount Vernon, was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital.

CIU detectives are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

Hrudzko was booked into Snohomish County Jail on April 10. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released Monday, April 13, according to the jail register.

