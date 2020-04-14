A Stanwood woman died in a car crash, and a Mount Vernon man has been charged with vehicular homicide.
Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle when it left the road and struck a tree at about 3:40 p.m. April 10.
On Monday, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman passenger, who died at the scene, as 20-year-old Ceanna J. Diller.
The man, 25-year-old Ilya Stepanovich Hrudzko of Mount Vernon, was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital.
CIU detectives are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.
Hrudzko was booked into Snohomish County Jail on April 10. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released Monday, April 13, according to the jail register.
We received conflicting information from the hospital and have deleted the incorrect tweet saying the male had also passed away. We do not know the current condition of the male. https://t.co/D0b32XKyGO
— snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) April 11, 2020
Man, woman killed as car crashes into tree in Stanwood - https://t.co/DvfYFimCW9
— SnoCo Info (@sfargon) April 11, 2020
SCMEO completed the exam of the 20-year-old female involved in a single MVC near the 28900 block of 80th Ave NW in Stanwood, WA on April 10th, 2020. The decedent is Ceanna J. Diller of Stanwood, WA. COD is blunt force injuries. MOD is Accident. For more info contact @SnoCoSheriff— Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office (@SnoCo_ME) April 13, 2020
