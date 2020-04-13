A Stanwood woman died and a Mount Vernon man was seriously injured in a car crash Friday.
On Monday, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as Ceanna J. Diller.
The single-car crash happened at 3:40 p.m. Friday in the 29200 block of 80th Ave. NW, in north Stanwood.
The man, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle and, left the roadway and struck a tree, according to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Collision Investigation Unit detectives.
Both the driver and Diller were ejected from the vehicle. Diller died at the scene.
The driver, a 25 year-old Mount Vernon man, was transported by ambulance with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office. The sheriffs office erroneously reported the man had died based on incorrect information initially provided by the hospital, officials said.
CIU detectives are investigating the cause of the crash, but said they believe speed and alcohol may have been contributing factors.
Editor’s note: This corrects a previous version of this story that reported the Sheriffs Department reporting that the man had died.
We received conflicting information from the hospital and have deleted the incorrect tweet saying the male had also passed away. We do not know the current condition of the male. https://t.co/D0b32XKyGO
— snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) April 11, 2020
Man, woman killed as car crashes into tree in Stanwood - https://t.co/DvfYFimCW9
— SnoCo Info (@sfargon) April 11, 2020
SCMEO completed the exam of the 20-year-old female involved in a single MVC near the 28900 block of 80th Ave NW in Stanwood, WA on April 10th, 2020. The decedent is Ceanna J. Diller of Stanwood, WA. COD is blunt force injuries. MOD is Accident. For more info contact @SnoCoSheriff— Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office (@SnoCo_ME) April 13, 2020
