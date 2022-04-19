Stanwood police logo 2

A man died and his passenger was injured in a single-car crash Saturday, April 16, on W. Lake Goodwin Road, south of Stanwood. 

Authorities were called to the scene at about 2:30 p.m. in the 14900 block of W. Lake Goodwin Road.

Sheriff’s Office deputies and Collision Investigation Unit detectives found the driver dead at the scene, according to sheriff spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe.

On Tuesday, April 19, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner identified the man as Jordan J. A. Miller, 22, of Stanwood.

The passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, according to O'Keefe.

The car was northbound when it left the roadway, hit several rocks and then struck a power pole, according to detectives. The driver was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

The road was closed for several hours Saturday as detectives investigated the crash.

