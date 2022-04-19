...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
A man died and his passenger was injured in a single-car crash Saturday, April 16, on W. Lake Goodwin Road, south of Stanwood.
Authorities were called to the scene at about 2:30 p.m. in the 14900 block of W. Lake Goodwin Road.
Sheriff’s Office deputies and Collision Investigation Unit detectives found the driver dead at the scene, according to sheriff spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe.
On Tuesday, April 19, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner identified the man as Jordan J. A. Miller, 22, of Stanwood.
The passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, according to O'Keefe.
The car was northbound when it left the roadway, hit several rocks and then struck a power pole, according to detectives. The driver was ejected from the vehicle, police said.
The road was closed for several hours Saturday as detectives investigated the crash.
SCMEO completed the exam of the 22yo male involved in a single MVC near the 14900 blk of West Lake Goodwin Rd in Stanwood, WA on April 16th, 2022. The decedent is Jordan J.A. Miller of Stanwood, WA. COD is blunt force injuries. MOD is Accident. For more info contact @SnoCoSheriff
— Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office (@SnoCo_ME) April 19, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.