Looking for a healthy treat to pack in your kid’s lunch? Berry Nuts Granola Bars can be sweet and nutritious at the same time. The main ingredient is oats – a whole grain – meaning it contains the plant’s bran, germ and entire grain.
“Oats have heart-healthy effects, including its soluble fiber effect on lowering LDL cholesterol and blood glucose,” said Connie Weaver, a professor in the Department of Nutrition Science at Purdue University in Indiana.
She said oats also contain avenanthramides, a micronutrient with strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities that might protect against aging-related conditions such as cardiovascular disease.
The cranberries, flaxseed and nuts that make this granola bar crunchy and chewy also contain the nutrients that activate the body’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory systems.
Commercially produced granola bars have been a staple of lunchboxes and vending machines for years. However, many of them aren’t necessarily healthy, Weaver said.
This homemade version, she said, cuts back on sugar, saturated fats and sodium – three ingredients targeted for reduction in federal dietary guidelines.
Granola bars aren’t just easy to make, they can also be sculpted based on your tastes. Add anything from sunflower seeds to flaked unsweetened coconut to a variety of nuts and nut butters. Even a tablespoon or two of chocolate chips can be thrown into the mix to entice kids.
Berry Nuts Granola Bars
INGREDIENTS
1 cup dried, unsweetened cranberries
2 cups old-fashioned oats, divided
1/2 cup sliced, unsalted almonds
1/4 cup flax seeds
pinch of salt
2 tablespoons canola oil
1/4 cup maple syrup
1/3 cup reduced-fat peanut, or other nut, butter
DIRECTIONS
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F. Prepare an 8-inch by 8-inch baking dish by lining by it with parchment paper.
In the bowl of a food processor, add cranberries; process until the cranberries are chopped a bit, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add 1 cup of oats; continue to puree until oats are a flour-like consistency. Transfer mixture to a large bowl.
Into the bowl, add remaining 1 cup oats, almonds, flax seeds and salt. Stir together to combine.
In a heatproof container, add oil, maple syrup and nut butter. Warm in the microwave 30-60 seconds until the nut butter is soft and pliable. Stir mixture with a spoon until smooth.
Pour nut butter mixture over oat mixture. Use a spatula to thoroughly combine. Transfer to the prepared baking dish. Wet your hands and press down on the mixture to help it stick together.
Bake for 30 minutes. Remove and let cool slightly.
Press down on mixture again to stick together. Cover the top with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for a few hours (preferably overnight) to harden.
Lift parchment paper from baking dish. Use a serrated knife and cut the granola bars into 12 pieces. Serve or transfer to an airtight container; keeps for 1 week.
QUICK TIPS
- When measuring sticky items like maple syrup or honey, coat the measuring cup with cooking spray first so the honey or maple syrup comes out easily.
- Experiment with a variety of nuts and nut butters in this recipe. Also, honey can be subbed for maple syrup.
- Unsweetened freeze-dried fruit can be substituted for dried cranberries. Roughly chop 1 cup freeze-dried blueberries and / or strawberries and fold into the granola bar mixture just before pouring into the pan.
