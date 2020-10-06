Democrat Melanie Bacon and Republican Damian Greene are competing for Island County Commissioner District 1, the seat that Helen Price Johnson has held since 2008.
Bacon, a military veteran who lives in Langley, has been the human resources director of Island County for 10 years and has worked closely with the Board of Commissioners. She said she knows the most important issues facing the county and each department.
“Right from Jan. 1, I’ll be able to do the job because I understand how the county works. I know all of the elected officials and the appointed department heads. I understand their missions and the barriers that they face in accomplishing their goals — most are with the budget,” Bacon said. “I know the intricacies of our budget because I already work in that arena. This year is going to be complicated. We’ll have less revenue, but our people have a lot more human service needs right now. Next year is going to be difficult, and we’ll need someone who knows what they’re doing.”
Having served in Army Intelligence during the Cold War, Bacon said she understands the Navy’s mission, pride in service and positive role in the community. The Navy’s presence stabilized tax revenues, so the county hasn’t had to lay off employees like other counties, she said.
Bacon said she supports work done by Whidbey Camano Land Trust and Island County Conservation Futures in maintaining forests, parks, beaches and trails.
Damian Greene, a BNSF locomotive engineer living in Clinton and lifelong resident of Island County, has served nearly 10 years on the South Whidbey School Board where he helped mitigate decreasing revenue while implementing energy upgrades and facility rentals at a benefit of nearly $500,000 for the school district.
“Being a School Board member, I have an affinity toward education and a desire to restore salmon for the benefit of the outdoor classroom (which had a salmon program), our fishermen and sea life,” Greene said. “My background, having worked for the Washington State Ferries, being a private pilot, 27 years as an insurance agent and now five years as a locomotive engineer with BNSF Railway, has formed my comprehensive understanding of the transportation options available in north Puget Sound,” he said.
He said he sees the county’s biggest issue as being a tremendous budget deficit from reduced sales and gas tax revenues because of the COVID-19 pandemic and would review the budget line item by line item to cut unnecessary expenses, reduce other expenses and triage projects to defer until later. He said he’d maintain core values and responsibilities to public health, safety and the judicial system.
Bacon said the county’s challenge is to keep services intact with reduced revenues due to the pandemic’s impact on the economy. Commissioners must analyze every expenditure to maximize each tax dollar, reach out for state and federal grants and tap into reserves if needed to serve increased citizen needs during this crisis, she said.
“Our immediate first concern has to be the coronavirus and its effect on our people and the economy," she said. "But we can’t let our focus on coronavirus keep us from paying attention to the importance of mitigating climate change. We have to do both.” she said.
Commissioners need to inventory all properties vulnerable to climate change, make a plan and take action, she said.
Greene said he would continue the same services to residents post COVID-19 as pre-COVID-19. Rather than laying employees off, the county must consider a hiring freeze, use attrition, interdepartmental transfers and cross training wherever possible, he said.
“The primary duty of a commissioner is to protect our natural resources. Be a good steward, take care of what we have before we go spending taxpayer dollars that only benefit a few or that we cannot afford or sustain,” Greene said.
