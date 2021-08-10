If there suddenly seems to be more American bald eagles out and about, there’s a reason — nesting season is over.
The big brown fledglings recently found their wings. Adults and eaglets that were in the nest are now flying high.
“We’re seeing a lot more eagles now, especially at the beach. They’re no longer in their nests,” said Pat Holmes, a Camano Island eagle enthusiast. She will present “Tales From an Eagle’s Nest” at Camano Wildlife’s online program 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Eaglets have to learn how to survive on a limb without the protection of parents and nest.
Now, adults are teaching their eaglets how to hunt. An adult will swoop down and touch a small dead animal while the juvenile watches. Then the juvenile swoops down and grabs it.
Holmes gives talks about eagles’ life cycles. She tells stories based on what she’s seen from her vantage point beneath the nests and from the education that park rangers have given her.
However, she emphasizes that she’s not an expert.
“I’m an ER nurse; this is my respite,” she said.
Three days a week, Holmes works 12-hour shifts as an emergency room nurse. When she’s not monitoring patients, she monitors eagles nests around Camano Island.
Bird watchers have noticed more nests in recent years.
Making a comeback
For decades, the iconic national bird was a rare sight.
American bald eagles once teetered on the brink of extinction, reaching a low of 417 known nesting pairs in 1963 in the lower 48 states, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Numbers dropped to only 104 known breeding pairs by 1980 in Washington, due to logging, commercial fishing, loss of habitat and chemicals, according to the state Fish and Wildlife Service.
Holmes said that eagle eggs must remain at 90 degrees Fahrenheit, so a parent is always on the nest. But in the past, widespread use of the pesticide DDT rendered bird eggs so fragile that a parent could crush the eggs while trying to keep them warm.
The species' recovery led to it being removed from the federal endangered species list in 2007, then from the state’s list in 2017. Scientists attribute the rebound to a variety of conservation measures, notably the federal ban on DDT. Removing an eagle nest or possessing eagle feathers still requires a federal permit, according to Fish and Wildlife.
In a recent report, government scientists said the American bald eagle population has quadrupled since 2009, with more than 300,000 birds soaring over the lower 48 states.
Avian love affair
Holmes found her passion when she took a niece for a walk one cold February day in 2014 at Camano Island State Park. She’d recently moved from Portland, Oregon, to Camano Island.
Two eagles flew overhead bringing sticks and grasses to a nest. Holmes snapped a photo of the magnificent white-headed bird soaring overhead. When she showed the photo to others, the eagle showed up as a little dot, which didn’t properly convey her excitement.
She immediately bought a camera with a zoom lens.
“I planted myself and my new camera under the nest," she said. "When I first caught sight of an eaglet looking down at me — it was 5-6 months old, just big enough to peer over — what’s not to love? That was it.”
She named him Junior and continued watching as the eaglet grew, gaining roughly 4 ounces per day. Later she learned that Junior was female.
“The female is 25-30% larger than the male. Look at adult eagles' coloration, it’s identical. There’s no difference in plumage, only in size,” she said.
“Junior still knows me. I always talk to her, and she knows my dorky hat,” Holmes said. “I see personalities in my eagles, and I just love it.”
Personalities on display
Adult eagles bring sticks and grasses and teach the eaglets how to maintain the nest. The adults leave the materials and let the eaglets arrange it.
Once Holmes watched “dad” bring in a large limb and thunked it into the nest. He moved it around, forcing the eaglet to duck to avoid getting bonked.
“When the dad took off, the eaglet picked it up and threw it out of the nest,” Holmes said.
Another time she watched two eaglets get into a situation at English Boom.
The eaglets, Leader and Shy, were getting ready to fly.
Holmes said eaglets fledge after two to three weeks of discovering their wings by jumping up and down in the nest flapping their wings. Their pin feathers are eventually replaced by lightweight flight feathers. Eventually, they jump out of the nest and fly down to a branch.
Eagles lay eggs one at a time, with a few days lag-time in between. Leader was older by a few days, and she led the way, taking off for a branch. Shy followed but ended up on the beach. He didn’t have his flight feathers yet. Leader stayed with Shy for days while his flight feathers grew in. Holmes watched as Shy flapped until he could reach a low branch, then the next branch and work his way up the tree.
“It’s great to watch them winging and flapping and branching,” Holmes said.
Only 40% survive getting out of the nest. Some are born unhealthy. Some might get pushed from the nest by a sibling, she said.
Only one in 10 eaglets will live to age 5, with the full white head and tail.
Injured eagles get local help
Local eaglets in trouble sometimes end up at Sarvey Wildlife Care Center in Arlington, especially in July. This wildlife hospital rescues, rehabilitates and releases injured and orphaned wildlife, including eagles.
“The problem, is in our region, eaglets fledge around the end of the July. But they come out of the nest too early, around the fourth of July, because there’s so much disruption,” Director Suzanne West of Sarvey Wildlife said.
She said the heat wave made it worse this year.
Sarvey Wildlife is currently tending six eaglets and recently returned a seventh to its home in Maple Valley.
People call when they find an eaglet on their property that’s not flying and doesn’t look normal. Its head is down, and it looks sad and lethargic.
“We play 20 questions with everybody that calls to determine if this is really a problem or it’s normal,” West said. “Educating people is the biggest thing.”
“People usually call us first and we send someone out to determine if it needs to be picked up," she said. "They do a quick exam in the field to see if it shows signs of dehydration or if it's being fed. They look for signs of food on the ground dropped for him.
"We don’t want to take a bird out of the environment if it’s being cared for by the parents.”
