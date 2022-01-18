Stanwood-Camano voters soon will decide on renewing the School District’s four-year Facilities and Technology Levy.
Ballots are being mailed to area voters this week. The existing four-year levy, approved by voters in 2018, expires at the end of 2022.
The $8.3 million collected during that time helped pay for several building improvements, including fire alarm systems at Stanwood and Twin City elementary schools, a new roof at Port Susan Middle School, replacement of exterior windows at Stanwood Middle School and playground updates at Utsalady, Elger Bay and Cedarhome elementary schools.
The money also went toward buying enough Chromebook laptops for each student, a move that school officials said proved useful during the pandemic.
“These are all major projects that are not funded by the state,” said Steve Lidgard, district business and finance director. “And with a four-year levy, it’s a steady source of funding that allows the district to make longer-term plans.”
If approved, the replacement levy would collect about $10.3 million over four years at a tax rate of about 27 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, which is about $108 a year on a $400,000 home and roughly the same as the expiring levy.
The district's Facilities and Technology Levy Committee has prioritized about 50 requests from across all schools. About half of the levy would be spent on facility projects and the other half on technology.
High on the list is reroofing Cedarhome Elementary, repairing fencing and completing security updates at various locations throughout the district, and boiler repairs at Elger Bay and Cedarhome elementary schools, officials said.
About half of the money raised by the levy would go toward technology upgrades, including replenishing and maintaining Chromebooks, upgrading software and updating infrastructure.
“Chromebooks are good for three to four years, and then we need to replace them,” Lidgard said.
The School Board voted unanimously Sept. 7 to approve placing the levy on the ballot in February.
If the levy fails, the board could decide to try it one more time this year.
“If it fails, we would need to go back and reprioritize our spending,” Lidgard said.
Ballots are due by Feb. 8. They can be returned by mail without the need for postage, or voters can use a drop box at the Island County Administration Building on Camano or by the Stanwood Library.
Lidgard said voters are invited to visit its website — stanwood.wednet.edu — for more information, or to call the district at 360-629-1200.
