Ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election will be mailed to the state’s more than 4.7 million voters this week, and state officials said they expect record turnout.
“Whether people are registering to vote for the first time or have been voting for years, it’s good to be prepared, especially for a General Election during a pandemic that is changing the way America is conducting elections,” said Lori Augino, elections director, Office of the Secretary of State.
Island County plans to mail their ballots Tuesday, Oct. 13. Snohomish County is mailing ballots Thursday, Oct. 15.
State residents can still register to vote — either online, on paper or in person. To register online, visit votewa.gov. To learn more about the election and candidate, visit sos.wa.gov.
The mail-in ballot requires that the voter sign the return envelope. No stamp is needed. A ballot can be mailed or placed in a ballot drop box. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 to count.
In the August primary, 54.44% of all registered voters in Washington cast their ballots. The turnout rate was the highest on record for a primary since 1964 when more than 840,000 people voted — a 56.06% turnout.
“The key to ensuring our votes matter is to not only know the candidates and understand the issues, but learn how, when, and where to cast our ballots,” Augino said.
✏️🗓️Mark your calendar with these key dates relating to the upcoming General Election on November 3! #TheVoteStartsWithYou pic.twitter.com/iOdU2sUrsB— Washington Secretary of State (@secstatewa) October 1, 2020
