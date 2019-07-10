A laid-back, relaxing atmosphere greets customers at Dapper Barbershop.
“I wanted the feel of a gentlemen’s lounge where you could get a free cup of coffee, sit on the couch and relax,” owner Sarah Brooks said.
On June 1, the first-time business owner opened Dapper Barbershop at 27025 102nd Ave. NW in Stanwood, across from the Stanwood Camano Food Bank Thrift Store.
“I really like the art of men’s hair,” said Brooks, who has been cutting hair locally for seven years.
The regular cut is $15, but Brooks offers a $3 discount for veteran and active military, policeman, and firefighters. On Monday, she offers a senior rate of $11 for 65 years and older.
Dapper Barbershop is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Call 360-572-3123 for more information or to make an appointment.
Shows to lead eastside real estate team
RE/MAX is expanding from its offices in the Towne Center next to QFC after beginning to run out of space about a year ago, said Renae Kettler, owner/designated broker.
Agent Stephen Shows, who was in the process of getting his managing brokers license, is leading the eastside team.
“I have always loved the east end of town with all the cute shops and Amtrak right there,” Kettler said. “Everything just seemed to fall into place with the space that came available.”
Shows has grown his team to eight agents, who celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony catered by LeeWay BBQ and beverages sponsored by Tina Ryan with Fairway Mortgage. The office phone number is 360-572-4077.
“We are looking forward to the summer down there, and excited about sponsoring a lot of the events that will be happening,” said Kettler, who is a sponsor of the Summer Concert Series, the Summer Arts Jam and Light Up Your Holidays.
