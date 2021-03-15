An abandoned sailboat beached at Barnum Point County Park on Camano Island went up in flames Monday night, sending a column of black smoke over Port Susan Bay.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Camano Island Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a fire on the beach at 7:15 p.m., CIFR spokeswoman Bronlea Mishler said.
Crews were able to stage at the grassy area at the point, near the former location of the Inn at Barnum Point.
However, the eight firefighters needed to link about 12 hoses together to stretch the about 600 feet to the fire, Mishler said. The process took about 30 minutes.
“What’s left is just the charred bottom hull of the boat,” she said. “The rest is gone.”
The Everett Fire boat later arrived to help put out hot spots. No nearby vegetation was harmed and the fire did not spread to driftwood, Mishler said.
While CIFR crews battled the blaze, North County Fire & EMS is Stanwood responded to calls on Camano, she added.
Investigators will be on site in the daylight to try to determine a cause, Mishler said.
The boat washed ashore there in January 2020.
The long-beached sailboat at Barnum Point Park appears to be on fire tonight.— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) March 16, 2021
Photos courtesy @jillvail pic.twitter.com/EwFFcJk33g
Thanks to @EverettFire for the assist with the fire boat. pic.twitter.com/qyOfE9HTbc— Camano Island Fire & Rescue (@CamanoFire) March 16, 2021
Crews responded earlier tonight to a fire on an ababdoned sailboat at Barnum Point Park.— Camano Island Fire & Rescue (@CamanoFire) March 16, 2021
Only the charred hull is left.
No cause for the fire yet. pic.twitter.com/QT6Fo5hlz4
