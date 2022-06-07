About 800 people attended the inaugural Stanwood & Camano Island Pride event Saturday afternoon at Freedom Park on Camano Island.
The event featured 41 vendor booths, music, a parade and a color throw. June is National Pride Month, and LGBTIQA+ organizations across the country host events for community support and to raise money for causes that affect their communities.
Proceeds from the Camano event are being used to start a PFLAG chapter in Stanwood. PFLAG has more than 400 chapters across the country that provide confidential peer support, education and advocacy to LGBTQIA+ people, their families and allies.
"We are in the early stages of planning but are committed to making this world a safer place for our LGBTQIA+ community and our youths," event organizer Michelle Huntley said. "We won't stop at just a Pride event."
Huntley began planning the local event in January when her daughter came out to her. Soon, volunteers stepped forward to meet regularly online over Zoom, and donations poured in from the community to help sponsor the event.
"I like to think this is a good example of how one person with an idea can really make a change in the lives of many," she said. "I did this for my daughter, but it is now my mission to provide support for all families."
