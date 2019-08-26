The Stanwood-Camano School District provides information about nearly everything school-related on its website, stanwood.wednet.edu, click on Families & Students, or another main menu choice. For anyone needing a print version to post on their refrigerator, the district has provided most details here:
SCHOOLS
The first day of school is Sept. 4, and all school offices are open. Through August, call your school for times of operation.
Elementaries: Cedarhome, 360-629-1280; Elger Bay, 360-629-1290; Saratoga, 360-629-1372; Stanwood, 360-629-1250; Twin City, 360-629-1270; Utsalady, 360-629-1260.
Middle schools: Lincoln Academy, 360-629-1340; Port Susan, 360-629-1360, Stanwood, 360-629-1350.
High schools: Lincoln Hill, 360-629-1340; Stanwood, 360-629-1300. School schedules are mostly the same as in prior years, and include late start Wednesdays:
Grades 6-12: Regular Schedule 7:40 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.; Wednesday Late Start 9 a.m.; Early Release 10:40 a.m.
Grades K-5: Regular Schedule 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Wednesday Late Start 10:20 a.m.; Early Release 12 p.m. (noon).
REGISTRATION
For new students, registration and immunization information are available at each school or can be downloaded at stanwood.wednet.edu, click on Families & Students, then Going to School. To register, bring verification of your child’s date of birth, names and phone numbers of emergency contacts, an up-to-date immunization record, and proof of residence.
Students enrolling for kindergarten must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31 and have proof of birth date. Immunization law requires that, on or before the first day of attendance, the school must be provided with proof of immunizations, initiation of a schedule of immunization or the accepted certificate of exemption for each child.
SCHOOL SUPPLIES
School supply lists are available online at each school’s webpage or at school-supply-list.com, or call the school office to request a supply list.
TRANSPORTATION
Under Departments on the district website, click on Bus Routes for details about school bus transportation to and from school for students who live beyond the one-mile radius of their school attendance area.
Parents can use their student’s seven-digit identification number to access the Versatrans eLink to find the correct bus route, stop time, location and bus number. Find additional information on the district website or call your child›s school.
SCHOOL MEALS
The Stanwood-Camano School District participates in the National School Breakfast and Lunch programs. Families can access menus on their school’s web page. Meals for elementary students (K-5) cost $1.50 for breakfast (served until 9 a.m.) and $3 for lunch. Secondary students (6-12) pay $1.75 for breakfast and $3.25 for lunch.
Free and reduced-price lunches are served to students whose families qualify under the federal eligibility guidelines. Applications are available online, at the schools or district office.
Go to Skyward Family Access to complete an online application and receive confirmation within 10 days. Applications will be sent to all families with email access. Families without email will receive postcards telling where to apply before the first day of school. More school meals information is posted online, click on Departments, then Food Services, or call 360-629-1411 or 360-629-1208.
FAMILY ACCESS
Skyward Family Access is a free, password-secured online tool designed to enhance parent/guardian and school communication. It provides immediate access for parents to pay for school meals online, to see attendance, grades, or missing assignments; it gives parents a great overview of how their children are doing. Contact each school’s office manager for more information.
STUDENT
HANDBOOKS
Student handbooks are posted in electronic form online and available in print at school offices. Students will be given, or mailed, an “Acknowledgement of Handbook Access” form at the beginning of the year.
PARENT HANDBOOK
Answers to most of the questions that parents commonly ask about school or the district can be found in the Handbook for Parents, also posted online in electronic form or in print by request at 360-629-1222. It contains the district’s mission and vision statements, brief information on student services, school hours, privacy rights, graduation and testing, school district directory, student calendar, notifications and more.
