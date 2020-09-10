A Bellingham company recently moved into the former Twin City Foods building in Stanwood, bringing a handful of jobs with the potential for many more.
Bellingham Cold Storage is leasing the 200,000-square-foot warehouse and packaging facility with plans to store millions of pounds of frozen and refrigerated food, company officials announced.
“We are excited that the BCS–Stanwood facility will renew a partnership with TCF, a mutually positive family and business relationship that we have both enjoyed for decades,” BCS President and CEO Doug Thomas said in a statement. “BCS–Stanwood will expand our warehousing and logistics processes to customers in the region who recognize the value of exceptional service.”
Thomas said that expanding into new service areas has been a focus for BCS leadership since the Joshua Green Corp., a Seattle-based privately investment company, purchased a majority stake in the company in 2018.
Earlier this year, BCS started looking for additional warehouse space to store frozen and refrigerated foods because its two Bellingham warehouses were at capacity, said Jose Roques, vice president of marketing and sales.
While BCS already employs a few warehouse workers in Stanwood, Roques said the company plans to lease up to three spaces in the building to separate food-processing businesses.
The plant has 81,000 square feet of freezer space, 100,000 square feet of processing area and 20,000 square feet of dry storage and office space.
“What attracted us to Stanwood is that it fits our model,” Roques said. “In Bellingham, we handle the storage, and have tenants attached to the warehouse. The tenants lease the space, and we deal with their loading and warehousing their product. The model will be the same in Stanwood.”
BCS is still marketing the Stanwood location to potential food processors.
“For example, we have a tenant in Bellingham that makes bags of frozen berries that you find at Costco,” Roques said. “It would be something similar in Stanwood.”
A food processor could employ between 20 and 200 workers depending on the product, Roques said. BCS would handle the storage and transport of the products.
“We’re pleased to have BCS join our community and bring jobs here,” Stanwood City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson said. “It’s a relief to not have that building empty anymore.”
Ferguson said Stanwood officials are excited to have a business move in that understands the region and the local industry.
“It’s a win-win for everyone involved,” she said.
The facility had been shuttered since Twin City Foods closed in June 2018. Twin City, which was founded in 1943 in Stanwood, started as a small frozen vegetable processing company before growing into one of the nation’s largest independent processors of frozen vegetables. It now has locations in Ellensburg, Pasco and Kennewick, as well as Lake Odessa, Michigan. It employs about 600 people.
At the height of the company's success in 1988, 2,200 employees worked at plants in Stanwood; Ellensburg; Lewiston, Idaho (now closed); Lake Odessa, Michigan; Pasco; along with cold storage facilities in Arlington and Kennewick. That year, 40,000 acres were harvested and 350 million pounds of vegetables were packed.
Twin City weathered its share of disasters along the way. A severe flood in 1990 left 5 feet of water inside the Stanwood farm equipment maintenance building and in 1996, an electrical explosion in the engine room caused a devastating fire that almost leveled the Stanwood plant.
BCS got its start in 1946 with a warehouse on Bellingham Bay. Now, two Bellingham locations facilitate multiple on-site food processors and provide cold and dry storage services. The waterfront location also accommodates deep-water marine vessels that take local products to Alaska and international markets. BCS helps companies store and transport more than 600 million pounds of seafood, berries and other products each year.
