Stanwood’s berm and trail project is still on track, even while city offices are closed and activities statewide are canceled.
Construction crews have been working on the Highway 532 Flood Berm and Port Susan Trail since early March. The project for flood protection and recreation is scheduled to be complete in June.
The state lists construction workers as “essential workers,” and the city considers this an essential project.
A raised berm will run along the south side of Highway 532, between 88th and 92nd avenues for flood protection with a 12-foot wide paved path on top for pedestrians, bicycles and non-motorized transportation.
The low bid, from Faber Construction, came in at $782,733. The engineer’s estimate was $882,000. The overall project budget is $1.2 million, City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson said.
The city received a Public Works Assistance loan from Snohomish County for about $1 million.
“This is a very low-interest loan that allowed the city to move forward sooner than anticipated,” Ferguson said. “Design on Phase 2 of the Port Susan Trail has started this year due to the city receiving $435,000 as a direct appropriation from the state Legislature.”
The trail is part of the master loop trail in downtown Stanwood that includes landscaping, benches and art.
A concept drawing shows phase two of the Port Susan trail continuing from the berm, skirting the city’s wastewater treatment lagoons then goes through Hamilton Landing Park to an outlook on city-owned property along the river behind Mission Motors where the trail will dead end.
Ferguson said the city “is excited to be able to deliver a new trail along the waterfront per the priorities identified in the recent Community Survey responses."
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.