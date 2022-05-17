As a girl growing up in China, Bernice Ye never imagined she’d one day be performing stand-up comedy in the Pacific Northwest.
For one thing, the 39-year-old never liked being the center of attention.
“At family get-togethers like weddings, my mom would make me get up and give the toast,” she said. “I was just so embarrassed and uncomfortable having to speak in front of a group.”
In her early 20s, Ye came to the U.S. to get a master’s degree in computer technology from Purdue University.
Eventually, she moved to the Seattle area to work in the tech industry.
Along the way, Ye began to notice that she could make people laugh.
“I’m a very direct person, and I tend to say what’s on my mind,” she said. “In small meetings at work, I would say what I thought, and often I would put a humorous edge to things and my coworkers really enjoyed this.”
Around this time, Ye discovered Netflix stand-up comedy shows and became hooked.
“We don’t really have stand-up comedy in China, and I was just fascinated by the way the comedians would take on any topic and make it funny,” she said. “I just knew that this was what I wanted to do.”
The problem was that Ye still wasn’t comfortable speaking in front of a crowd.
“If I wanted to do stand-up, I knew I would have to overcome my fear of public speaking,” she said.
Ye joined a local Toastmasters — which, according to its website, is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs.
After attending several meetings, Ye not only overcame her fear but also began to enjoy being in front of a group.
She started performing at open-mike comedy shows up and down the I-5 corridor.
“I would travel near and far to do as many shows as possible,” Ye said. “Sometimes it meant staying with friends and a lot of couch surfing, but it was well worth it to build my stand-up skills.”
Just as her comedy act was coming together, COVID-19 shut everything down.
To pass the time, Ye and her fiancé, Rich, started going for long drives.
“One day Rich suggested we visit one of the islands,” she said. “We ended up on Camano and both fell in love with its natural beauty.”
In December 2020, the couple bought a house and moved to the Country Club neighborhood on the east side of the island.
Ye couldn’t give up on her stand-up dreams, and she noticed that the neighborhood’s clubhouse seemed like the perfect venue for a comedy show.
The Camano Country Clubhouse is a nonprofit community club that hosts social events to support its operations.
Last spring, Ye approached Yorlly Stites, Country Club Property Clubhouse office manager, about using the facility.
Stites readily agreed.
“The shows are so much fun, and ticket sales support our operations fund,” Stite said. “A big perk is that it’s so nice to have an evening out without a long drive home afterward.”
The Comedy Nights, described on the Country Club website as evenings for “adult ears only,” have proven wildly popular.
Three events have been held since July, and all have been sell-outs.
Camano Island resident Sheryl White, 63, hasn’t missed a show.
“I have never laughed so hard and felt so well — laughter is, without a doubt, the best medicine,” she said. “To have these talented comedians in our own backyard is incredible.”
A fourth show is scheduled for this Saturday.
Ye along with Seattle comedian Andrew Frank and national headliner Susan Rice will perform at 7 p.m., May 21, in the clubhouse at 1243 Beach Drive on Camano.
“I’m so excited about this upcoming show,” Ye said. “It’s just a great way for friends to get together. We encourage everyone to bring snacks along with a favorite beverage and enjoy an evening of first-rate comedy.”
Ye is planning another Comedy Night at the clubhouse for August.
