A fashion boutique that opened last summer has been voted the Best New Business of the Year by Stanwood Camano News readers.
A global pandemic did not stop owner Jami Sollid from pursuing her dream. The result was Just James Boutique.
Sollid, 39, always wanted to have a clothing shop, much like the one her grandmother had in Stanwood in the 1970s.
“I’d loved hearing about my grandma’s boutique when I was a little girl. It was called O’Conner’s, and she sold very stylish clothing,” she said. “My mom and grandmother were both very fashion-forward, and they definitely inspired my interest in clothing.”
Tragically, Sollid’s happy childhood growing up in Cle Elum was shattered when she lost her mother.
“When I was 15, my mom was killed in a car accident,” she said. “My family and extended family from Stanwood surrounded me with love and kept me whole.”
It was while she was grieving that Sollid met the man who would one day become her husband.
“Bjorn, who was friends with my Stanwood cousins, came over with them to Cle Elum during that first year after I lost my mom,” she said.
Jami was interested in the tall young man, but she chalked it up to a schoolgirl crush.
“I was attracted to Bjorn, but I just wasn’t in a place to be serious about anyone,” she said.
Sollid finished school and started a career with an engineering firm and eventually fell in love and got married when she was 28.
Life dealt Sollid another blow, when her husband of a few months was killed in a dirt bike accident.
“Kevin died in my arms,” she said. “It was the darkest day of my life, and I relied heavily on my family and faith to make it through.”
Time passed, and Sollid was busy with her career when she crossed paths with the young man she’d met as a teenager many years ago.
“Bjorn stayed friends with my Stanwood cousins, and we were both at a family event in 2012,” she said. “The connection that we’d felt all those years ago was still there. We started dating, and two years later we got married — the absolute happiest day ever.”
The couple started their lives together in Stanwood and now have two young children, Trygve, 4, and Cora, 2.
Sollid’s family life kept her busy, but the idea of starting her own business didn’t go away.
“I loved being a stay-at-home mom, but I also knew that I still really wanted to pursue my dream,” she said. “Bjorn was so supportive and, even though the world was in a crazy place with the pandemic, we decided to open Just James Boutique.”
Just James is a nickname that Sollid has had since she was a youngster.
“My dad, who is named Jim, would tease me when I did something silly and call me James or Just James,” she said. “It stuck, and I’m James with all my family and friends.”
Just James Boutique now has a website that Sollid oversees, plus a trailer that she and her husband customized for displaying merchandise during popup events.
“I did my first event with the trailer last June at Bertlesen Winery in Mount Vernon,” she said. “I think people were just so ready to shop in a safe and friendly environment. We followed all the safety rules, and by the end of the event, sales had far exceeded my goal.”
The latest addition has been the store in Stanwood at 26915 98th Drive NW that opened last summer.
It was a labor of love getting the new space just right.
“The building is quite old, but it just needed some paint and a lot of TLC to have the fashionable, cozy look I wanted,” Sollid said.
The chic space is filled with the latest fashions in a variety of sizes for women and men, plus a collection of tasteful home décor.
“I have to keep increasing the amount of merchandise I display,” she said. “The demand for stylish clothing that you can try on as opposed to buying online has been fantastic.”
With things a bit more settled, Sollid has big plans for giving back.
“I’m getting involved with an organization that helps women who are returning to work put an appropriate wardrobe together,” she said. “I’m also partnering with a group that helps provide clothing to local women’s shelters.”
Sollid feels like she is in a good place now.
“I couldn’t have done any of this without the support of my husband, family and friends,” she said. “To be chosen as Best New Business by this lovely community is absolutely unexpected and amazing. It just gives me goosebumps.”
