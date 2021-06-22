Kathy Moe was looking for a change when she moved to Camano Island. The next couple of years brought more than she could have expected.
Her success in handling those challenges led her to be recognized by Stanwood Camano News readers who voted her Community Woman of the Year. She donated the $60 Woman of the Year award to the Stanwood Camano Food Bank, which she now leads as executive director.
“I’m humbled by being chosen for this honor,” she said. “There’s a whole team of staff, volunteers and donors beside me who really stepped up this past year and made sure those in need were helped with kindness and dignity.”
Moe and her family moved from Phoenix to the Seattle area in 1992 where she pursued her career in pharmacy operations management.
In 2018, with her kids grown and gone, this grandmother of six decided to move to Camano Island.
“After moving here and commuting to work, I was ready for a career adjustment,” Moe said.
A friend introduced Moe to Lynn Ayers, who was in charge of the Food Bank.
“Lynn and I clicked right away, and when I heard she was looking for an operations manager, I applied and was hired in March of 2019,” she said.
Big changes were made in 2019 as the Food Bank adopted a “grocery store” model.
“Things went well with the new model, and clients really enjoyed being able to come into the Food Bank and browse the aisles for things they needed,” Moe said.
In early 2020, when the pandemic resulted in the closure of stores and public spaces like the Food Bank, Moe had to pivot quickly.
“With the restrictions brought on by COVID, we could no longer let our clients in the building, and we had to close our adjoining thrift store — a major source of revenue for us,” Moe said. “As far as staff goes, no one over 65 was allowed to work in-person — that included Lynn, our executive director, and many of our volunteers.”
Moe said that initially, it was a bit overwhelming and scary, but she problem-solved with her remaining staff and found solutions.
“We went to a curbside pickup model, and we were able to get tents to shelter from the rain,” she said. “We also worked with the Stanwood-Camano School District. They had their employees who had been sidelined due to the pandemic come and volunteer for us.”
The community also stepped up with donations in a big way.
“In addition to several grants and an incredibly generous donation from the Stillaguamish Tribe, we also received so many donations from our community,” she said. “People would literally drive up or walk up and ask us what we needed and would either give us money or go buy things for the Food Bank.”
Operations have started to return to normal levels, and Moe feels like she can take a deep breath of gratitude.
“At the height of the pandemic, we served nearly 1,000 families a month and I’m so pleased that we never had to turn anyone away,” she said. “We’re slowly returning to our usual level of around 400 families each month.”
The Community Thrift Store has reopened, and the Food Bank will be open to clients with the return of the grocery store model in September.
“We want to make sure things have truly settled down with COVID, and we’re also going to install new shelves that will be a big improvement,” Moe said.
Another big change at the Food Bank last year was Moe becoming executive director.
“Lynne retired last summer to be closer to her grandkids,” she said. “I applied for the position and was hired last August. It’s been a perfect fit for me."
With all the stress and changes over the last year, Moe said she has felt the constant presence of Jeannie Ovenell, the late founder of the Stanwood Camano Food Bank.
“I never met Jeannie, but I know that she was a wonderful community-minded person who never gave up on her dream of making this Food Bank a reality,” she said. “When times were tough this past year, I could feel her gentle presence encouraging us all to be strong, and I knew things would work out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.