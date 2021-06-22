Shayne Stoddard, 50, who co-owns the Stanwood Grocery Outlet Bargain Market with his wife, Mary, was surprised and pleased to receive Man of the Year recognition by a vote of Stanwood Camano News readers.
He’d also received this honor in 2019.
“It’s been an extremely busy year for our store due to the pandemic,” he said. “It’s wonderful to receive this vote of confidence from a community that we love being a part of.”
Stoddard has been the grocery business most of his life.
“I was 14 when I started as a courtesy clerk at an Albertson’s in Boise, (Idaho),” he said. “Over the years, I’ve worked at other stores, including Walmart and Safeway.”
In 2014, when Grocery Outlet approached the Stoddards about taking on an independent franchise, they were ready for a change.
“We were living and working in Marysville at the time,” he said. “We knew we wanted to stay in the area, and Stanwood just seemed like the perfect fit for our family.
Within a couple of years of opening the Stanwood store, the Stoddards and their two daughters, Maddie, 16, and Allie, 12, moved to Camano Island.
“My oldest daughter is a barrel racer, and we were able to buy a place with acreage where we could keep her horses, he said. “We also have chickens, dogs and cats — it’s somewhat of a mini farm.”
Although Stoddard is at the store six days a week, his spare time is devoted to his family.
“I take Maddie to barrel racing competitions all over the place,” he said. “We also enjoy spending time at home whenever we can.”
The family also firmly believes in giving back.
“We all find time to volunteer in the community,” Stoddard said. “For the last few years, my wife and youngest have really enjoyed helping out at the local animal shelter.”
Stoddard's store also makes sure that his store partners with local organizations to help the community whenever possible.
“Due to the pandemic, need has been pretty apparent this last year,” he said. “We’ve done a lot to support the Stanwood Camano Food Bank through the Grocery Outlet Independence from Hunger Food Drive. Customers can donate cash or purchase pre-made bags of nonperishable items that go to the Food Bank.”
The store has also participated in other programs to help fight food insecurity.
“We support the Backpack Food Program that closes the gap in meals for school kids,” he said. “We also do the Give a Gallon Milk Donation Program that allows customers to donate a gallon of milk to the Food Bank when they purchase a gallon of milk.”
One of Stoddard’s favorite events is National Night Out.
“I’m always happy to donate hot dogs and buns for this great community-building event,” he said. “I have great respect for Randy and Marla Heagle of Windermere Real Estate who coordinate this.”
Stoddard decided right away to donate his $60 Man of the Year contest award to the Stanwood Police Department to help support this year’s National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
As for winning the award, Stoddard said he had to share the credit.
“Being voted man of the year by a community I care so much about is wonderful, but I couldn’t do any of this without the support of my wife,” he said. “We have a true partnership, and it means everything to me.”
