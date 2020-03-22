Former Vice President Joe Biden has edged Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Island and Snohomish counties during Washington's Democratic presidential primary.
Sanders barely led Biden statewide on election night, but Biden has collected the majority of late deciders, according to the latest count. The vote election will be certified on March 27. About 8,000 votes remain to be counted as of Friday.
More than 2 million votes were cast in the March 10 primary — a record for a presidential primary. Biden and Sanders are the only two candidates still in the race, though the primary ballot listed 13 candidates.
In Island County, Biden collected 8,239 votes to Sanders’ 6,111 — with about 200 ballots left to tally. In Snohomish County, Biden led 64,871 votes to Sanders' 59,779 votes — with no votes left to count. Statewide, Biden had tallied about 588,531 votes, about 22,000 more than Sanders.
Biden is estimated to collect 43 delegates. Sanders will collect 41, however, the senator from Vermont trails the former vice president in total delegates 1,186 to 885 in estimates as of Friday. Candidates need 1,991 delegates to secure their nomination on the first ballot at the Democratic National Convention.
The Democratic primary, which had 13 candidates on the ballot, saw more than 1.4 million ballots cast. The Republican primary had about 680,000 for Donald Trump.
In mid-February, Sanders was the leading candidate in a crowded field of Democrats, according to polls. However, the race shifted after Biden’s dominant win in the South Carolina primary on Feb. 29 and his series of wins on Super Tuesday, March 3. Sanders won the 2016 caucuses in Washington.
