The reeds and grasses on the marshlands and salt flats seen from Big Ditch are turning bright yellow, orange and red in places. A Discover Pass is needed to access the site off of Pioneer Highway and Old Pacific Highway.
The popular Big Ditch Access Area north of Stanwood reopened Oct. 1.
For the past few years, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has closed Big Ditch after seeing a steadily increasing amount of vandalism. Dike district personnel and neighboring farm owners still had administrative access.
Wildlife officials began closing the site along Pioneer Highway in summer 2019 after high levels of trash dumping, vandalism and target shooting.
Area visitors and neighbors had complained about these activities, and the local dike district is concerned about potential infrastructure damages, state officials said.
In 2019, wildlife officials hauled out several truck and trailer-loads of trash, including couches, refrigerators and vehicle frames.
Bird watchers and waterfowl hunters use the site most often for access to the Skagit Bay Estuary during the fall and winter.
Big Ditch is within the Skagit Wildlife Area, which contains a little more than 16,700 acres of wildlife habitat composed primarily of intertidal estuary, managed agricultural (diked) lands and native habitat, according to Fish and Wildlife.
The site is planned to close May 1-Sept. 30 each year.
