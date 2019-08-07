Chloe Perkins liked just about everything about participating in the Sea, Trees, & Pie Bike Ride on Sunday, July 21, on Whidbey Island.
Surrounded by family and friends, she completed the 5-mile loop around Crockett Lake, quite a feat for the 7-year-old from Freeland.
"I liked being with my friends and I liked being outdoors," Chloe said. "And I saw three different butterflies. One was white. One was purple and black, and one was orange and black."
Chloe was one of the youngest riders among the more than 90 who participated in the fourth annual outing. The ride is organized by the Whidbey Camano Land Trust, a nonprofit nature conservation organization that protects natural areas and working farms and provides public access to beaches and trails.
Sunshine and blue skies greeted riders who embarked on routes of 5, 10 or 20 miles through scenic central Whidbey Island.
The bike ride showcases some 30 properties permanently protected by the Land Trust, including Crockett Lake Preserve, the island's largest wetland system.
"We're just glad there is a ride on the island that everybody can enjoy," said Nancy Merickel, who rode with husband Mike on a tandem bicycle. "It's not too difficult. It's just right."
The Merickels, from Oak Harbor, have participated in the ride all four years. This time they were accompanied by Daisy and Duke, two miniature dachshunds who took in the scenery from their pet trailer.
"They go everywhere with us," Nancy Merickel said.
Participants enjoyed riding through some of the island’s most breathtaking landscapes, including farmlands, beaches, wetlands, and woods with incredible views of the Olympic Mountains and Puget Sound.
"We're just learning the island and we know a little bit about the land trust," said Lynette Seebohm of Freeland. "We thought, 'We'll get a good ride in, burn a good 20-miler on a beautiful day and support the land trust."
At the end of the ride, participants enjoyed a slice of pie donated by Whidbey Pies, one of seven key sponsors.
Most riders eat a slice of pie and mingle on the state parks’ birding platform along the Keystone Spit after the ride.
"We're kind of new to biking and hadn't ridden out here yet," said Neva Patterson of Oak Harbor, who participated in the ride with friend Clint Perez. "Really, the selling point was that it was noncompetitive, just 'everyone bring your bikes out,' and we were like, 'We can do that.'"
Ron Newberry is the communications manager for Whidbey Camano Land Trust, a nonprofit nature conservation organization that helps protect, restore, and support the diversity of life in Island County and surrounding waters. Visit wclt.org or call 360-222-3310 for more information.
