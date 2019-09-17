Stanwood’s American Legion Frank Hancock Post 92 has been a member of the local Stanwood-Camano community dating back for nearly a century, according to Post 92 Adjutant Christina Van Wagnen.
The American Legion nationwide celebrates its 100-year anniversary this year. It was chartered and approved by Congress in 1919. It is the largest nonpartisan, nonprofit veterans organization in our country, with posts in all of our states and territories, according to the Legion website.
“This year marks a new beginning,” Van Wagnen said.
President Trump signed a bill July 30 that authorizes any service member who has served from Dec. 7, 1941, to a time later to be determined by the federal government, eligible to become an American Legion member, opening membership and related benefit options to millions of veterans.
“For anyone who has served in the U.S. Armed Forces, this is the chance to serve again,” she said.
The Frank Hancock Post at 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood, is open 1-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Veterans Service Office is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday or call 360-629-8021.
Applications can be found in the lobby/vestibule or in the lounge; a copy of each veteran’s DD-214 will be needed. To apply online, visit legion.org, click on Join; on Camano Island, call 425-220-5274.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.